Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. Today only, Amazon’s spraying out deals on a couple different models from GreenWorks, plus a bunch of accessories.



The washers themselves are just $58 (an all-time l0w) and $102 (just a few bucks shy of an all-time low), so if you don’t already own one, this is a fantastic opportunity to save. Just be sure to check out the discounted accessories as well, and remember these prices are only available today, so get yours before they’re blasted away.