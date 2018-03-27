Up to 40% off select styles | Nike
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, over 4500 styles for all occasions are up to 40% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

