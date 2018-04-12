These Monoprice Qi pads only charge at 5W, which is pretty slow, and they certainly aren’t the best looking charging accessories out there. But for $7, I’d be willing to excuse a lot. At that price, you could scatter them all around your house and office for seamless phone charging wherever you are.
Monoprice Is Blowing Out Qi Charging Pads For $7 Each
