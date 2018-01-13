Yi 1080p Home Security Camera| $40 | Amazon | HKXW3LA5

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, but today, you can get it for $40 with code HKXW3LA5.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, 15 days worth of motion detection footage for $100/year for five cameras, or $100/year per camera to store 15 days worth of all the footage the camera shoots, whether it detected motion or not. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.