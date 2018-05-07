Pearls and watches for Mother’s Day from Amazon, discounted Milk Makeup skin care, extra markdowns at American Eagle, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Milk Makeup is the hip makeup brand that made waves when it first came out. Minimalism at its finest, there’s really nothing showy about it, except how well it works. Right now, they’re taking $5 off all of their full-size skincare items, including their new Watermelon Serum and the super-popular Matcha Toner.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking an extra 20% off everything in their clearance section with the code EXTRA20. Denim, dresses, tops, Aerie styles, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 25% off basically any style with the code LIKEFAM, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Invest in some denim that’ll last you with Nordstrom Rack’s True Religion sale. With up to 60% off styles (not just denim, but tops and outerwear as well), you can easily find something you’ll want to put into your rotation of easy-to-wear staples.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, or maybe you’re just eyeing something for yourself. Whatever’s happening, Amazon’s pair of deals on jewelry probably have something for it.



First, look through almost thirty options of Anne Klein jewelry and watches, all under $60. If you’re looking for something unique but simple, this is the sale you’ll want to take advantage of.

The second sale is for the pearl-lover. Choose a pair of freshwater pearl earrings, a bracelet, or a necklace (or all three).

Home Goods

LuminAID PackLite Firefly Solar Lantern | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

LuminAID PackLite Max Solar Lantern with USB Charger | $35 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

Avid Shark Tank fans will remember LuminAID, a company that creates inflatable, solar-powered lights that are are designed for both disaster relief and regular camping trips.

Now, they’re back with a whole new product line, and you can save big on two different lights with promo code 30KINJADEALS. The LuminAID PackLite Firefly is a cube-shaped take on the company’s original inflatable lights, and is capable of putting out up to 75 lumens (roughly five or six regular candles), and running for up to 18 hours on its dimmest setting. It can also flicker like a candle if you want to use it while eating dinner, and can recharge itself with an integrated solar panel, or any microUSB charger. That promo code will knock it down to $17.

The more interesting product though is the new LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1, which is bigger than the PackLite Firefly and twice as bright, but more importantly includes a USB port to charge your phone. Granted, that little solar panel and the relatively small 2,000mAh battery mean that you won’t want to rely on it for a full charge, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, even if you’re well off the grid. You can save $15 on yours with code 30KINJADEALS.

Photo: Amazon

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code promokinja. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here. It’s the same product, and the deal still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$90 might sound like a lot of money to spend on a toothbrush, but this Oral-B 7500 comes with three replacement heads, fancy Bluetooth technology that will track your brushing techniques and show you tips on your phone, and a pressure sensor to alert you if your brushing too hard. We’ve never seen this toothbrush below $100, and today’s $90 price tag will only last through the end of the day or until these sell out, so don’t wait too long. Your dentist will thank you.

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code GC49CN8E, matching an all-time low.

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Mother’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Mom’s had a new Kindle on her list, or if you want to get her an Echo Dot or Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well.

Check out all the deals right here:

ElevationDock 4 | $40 | Amazon | Promo code GETDOCK4

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we have the first ever discount on it today.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

It’s never been discounted from its usual $60, but you can get it for $40 today with promo code GETDOCK4, in both black and silver.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

