Society6's sitewide sale, Klymit camping gear on Amazon, $10 gift card with $40+ Target clothing orders, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect for you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code ILOVE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.

The Big Sales

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everythingduring their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to gie good deals. Right now, spend $40 or more on any clothing, shoe, or accessory purchase from their in-house brands, and they’ll automatically send you a $10 gift card to be used on anything you want.

Note: Unfortunately this doesn’t include the new Hunter x Target collection.

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where a ton of stuff is discounted up to 60%, which is great, sure. But use the code HAPPY to get 40% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Home Goods

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 25% off everything they sell until midnight (PT) tonight with the code APRIL25.

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more. I have the Static V2 pad and for $40, I’m kind of pissed I can’t return mine and grab it from Amazon.



Note: No, that’s not a giant Cheeto. It’s a sleeping bag.

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.5 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog hammock from AmazonBasics looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. We’ve posted deals on a few of these before, but AmazonBasics’ is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

I used to chop garlic by hand, and I think deep down, I was hoping I’d cut my finger off just so I’d have an excuse to stop. That all changed when I bought a garlic press, which minces (really, purees) a clove in a matter of seconds, no tedious peeling required. This press from Calphalon is down to $10 as an add-on item today, one of its best prices ever.



Just note that pressed garlic is much more intense than chopped or minced garlic, so you may want to use one or two fewer cloves in some recipes.

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. Amazon’s best selling travel steamer is just $17, a couple bucks less than usual. It heats up in 2 minutes, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time, and will easily fit into your suitcase. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.



A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $23 with promo code I9ZAGADQ. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

TECh

iOttie has long made some of our readers’ favorite smartphone car mounts, and four different models are on sale this week for some of the best prices ever.



All four sale models are traditional dash mounts—no CD slot or air vent trickery here—so I’d recommend going with the former flagship, the One Touch 2. Its extendable arm brings the phone closer to your eyeline, and it only costs a couple bucks more than most of the other options.