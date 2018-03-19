Extra discounts from J.Crew Factory, K-Beauty deals on Amazon, UGG at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Mondays best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

You don’t always need to splurge on skin care to get results. K-beauty brands have nailed down the art of having good skin at a decent price point, and it’s made even better by this Gold Box. Add a klairs Vitamin C serum or moisturizer to your arsenal, or experiment with an exfoliating toner from Wishtrend. With everything $17 or under, it’s absolutely worth trying out.



The Big Sales

Spring is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With 20% off dresses to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 1,700 dresses included in this sale, so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

It should come as no surprise that Urban Outfitters has an in-house brand that is actually pretty decent. Preparing for the warmer weather coming (soon, hopefully), take 25% off all Out From Under swimwear, one- and two-pieces included. No code is necessary, just add to your cart for the discount, but this is a one-day deal so don’t be scared to jump into the deep end.

Look, there’s no judgement if you still wear UGGs. Honestly, they’re really freakin’ comfortable, and ever since they stopped just focusing on the Frankenstein-looking boot, they’ve gotten pretty okay-looking, and they make sandals and sneakers now. If you’re an UGG fan, head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the UGGs on sale, including some pretty comfortable (and utilitarian) boots.



J.Crew Factory’s classic extra discounts are back. Use the code BLOSSOM at checkout and grab an extra 30% off everything, including sale items. There’s a ton to look at, especially if you’re in the mood to throw your winter coats and sweaters into storage ASAP

Home Goods

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. Prices range from just $98-$120 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

Whether you’re shopping for Easter art supplies or just getting into adult coloring books, Amazon’s deeply discounting Crayola gear in today’s Gold Box.



Unfortunately, there aren’t actually any adult coloring books included in the sale, but there are some markers and colored pencils designed just for them, in addition to construction paper, tracing pads, Silly Putty, finger paints, and a lot more.

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $70.



Normally $60, these space-saving $43 cutting boards fit into their storage container like file folders for easy access. I own these boards, and although they’re on the smaller side, this set comes with four different boards so it’s easy to grab another one when you run out of room, or when you don’t want to get raw chicken juices close to anything else. They’re dishwasher safe, and at the best price we’ve seen all year.

Chances are you don’t necessarily need an electric wine bottle opener, but it is nice to have. This Cuisinart model is at its historic-low price today, and can uncork up to 50 bottles on a single charge. It would also make a nice gift for the wine-o in your life.

TECh

August’s 2nd genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get the silver model for just $100 today, an all-time low.

Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

We saw a very short-lived $100 deal on the silver model a couple of weeks ago, but otherwise, this is as good a price as we’ve seen.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We briefly saw it go as low as $230 for Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.