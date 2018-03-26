A triple discount from GAP, Banana Republic, and Old Navy, Cole Haan’s huge clearance event, Stila Stay-All Day Eyeliner, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. And if you need to stock up on said eyeliner, Amazon has it on sale for $19, which is $3 less than is usually is.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan has a huge clearance even, with up to 70% off sale styles. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy, and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off everything (and I mean everything. Jeans, sale items, everything) coming from all three retailers when you use the code STYLE, maybe you get a whole new wardrobe by the end of spring.



Note: There’s also an extra 10% off at GAP with the code BONUS that stacks.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Right now, get some from premium brand Joe’s Jeans, during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. This sale also includes tops, outerwear, and shoes, so if you aren’t’ craving denim, there’s probably something else to whet your appetite for new stuff.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $49 from dozens of cities. I clicked around a few random deals, and the lowest prices were available for a surprising amount of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

Screenshot: Etsy

Etsy isn’t know for having sales, but they’re going all out with this new event. Dubbed the World of Etsy Sales Event, you can explore curated “worlds” like Celestial Skies or Pet Paradise and dig through a ton of handcrafted items that are all on sale. The perfect gift or home accent is waiting for you, and it’s discounted.



The event lasts from now until the 29th, so if you have a birthday, anniversary, housewarming, or you just want to add something nice to your home, here’s your chance.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s one-day Easter toy sale isn’t the most exciting toy sale they’ve ever offered, but it’s worth a browse whether you have kids or not. Or celebrate Easter or not, for that matter.



Highlights include a Nerf gun, Play-Doh, a Rubik’s cube, and several board games. As you might expect, these aren’t obscure German board games where you maximize wheat yields or anything like that...we’re talking Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, and the like. But hey, everyone should at least own a copy of Scrabble.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than 5% off at Whole Foods? 10% off at Whole Foods. That’s effectively what you’re getting with this $100 gift card, on sale for $90 from Staples.



Photo: Amazon

The area under your bed is valuable storage space, and this soft-sided containerorganizes your linens to slide under your mattress. Obviously, there are plastic containers out there designed to do the same thing, but the zipper closure on this model is better at compressing linens if you stuff a lot in there, and its striped sides won’t look too utilitarian if you can see it from certain angles in your bedroom.



TECh

Photo: Gizmodo

The GoPro Hero5 Black is no longer the latest and greatest—the Hero6 can shoot 4K/60 rather than just 4K/30, for example—but it’s still a terrific action camera with enough features to please nearly every adrenaline junkie. And at $220 (compared to $400 for the Hero6), it’s an absolute steal. Just note that you won’t see that price until you add it to your cart.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is eating the world, and you can manage the transition with a bunch of great sales from Anker this week.



The most exciting deal is a brand new product: the Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery. This is similar to the 30W USB-C PD charger they’ve sold for awhile, but with an extra Quick Charge-compartible USB port for your other devices as well. Get it for $25 with code ANKEBEST.

Check out the rest of the deals here.

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code AUKEYA32 to get the deal.