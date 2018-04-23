Ole Henriksen’s Friends & Family sale, board games galore on Amazon, ThinkGeek’s super early May the Fourth sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum, C-Rush Brightening Crème, and Sheer Transformation). And with 20% off everything, no code needed, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shaving is the pits (especially in the pits). Make your life a little bit easier with this sale on hair removal tools from Braun and Venus. Pick up an epilator for quick, relatively painless hair removal, or opt for something a little more permanent and go for the Silk-Expert light-therapy hair removal tool. Either way, you won’t need to shave as much anymore, which is a win in my book.



Note: The price for the Silk-Expert is after the manufacturer’s $50 mail-in rebate you get with purchase that is included on the box.

Screenshot: Sephora

Update: Today’s the last day for the sale. Don’t forget!

The time has come again where beauty lovers descend onto Sephora like a herd of thirsty cattle to a watering hole. It’s time... for the Spring Bonus. If you’re lucky enough to have been a VIB Rouge member, you already got a chance to take part, but if you’re not, today’s the day for VIBs and VIB Rouge members to get 15% off, and Beauty Insiders to get 10% off with the codes YAYVIB, YAYROUGE, and YAYINSIDER, respectively. Commence shopping.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The days are moving more and more towards the correct temperatures for the season that we’re in. That means you can start wearing materials that work for the warmer weather, like linen. Pick up a couple linen shirts from Uniqlo for only $20 each for both men and women, so you can pull beach vibes every day even when you’re sitting at your desk.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Brands are finally picking up their summer offerings, and also discounting them. H&M is taking up to 80% off a ton of hot weather staples like shorts, dresses, linen shirts, and more which means you can keep cool without sweating too much when you get your credit card statement.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Rebecca Taylor makes some really beautiful pieces, but the price tags are just...not ideal. Well, right now Nordstrom Rack has chopped those prices by up to 60% off, with three pages of options of dresses, tops, jeans, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This is all you need to know about this Ray-Ban sale from Woot:

We’re not “technically” “scientists” but we can tell you with “absolute certainty” that these glasses will make you the “coolest” person around. They possess “great powers” and will work with any shape “face” for “maximum cool points”. Now, this might not make “logical” “sense”, but you should still “give us your money” because these sunglasses are “cool”.﻿

Screenshot: Amazon

If your board game cabinet has been gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your collection with today’s board game Gold Box sale on Amazon, the largest we’ve ever seen.



Inside, you’ll find dozens of games to appeal to every age group, and there are some buttons on the top of the page to help you sort through the deluge. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. Just be sure to set aside a few minutes...it’s a big sale.

Photo: Casper

Update: This sale ends today.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $225 on the new, advanced Wave mattress (which is going to get more expensive starting next week, so you’re basically stacking discounts). Just use promo code NUMBERONE at checkout to see the savings stack up.



The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have the weekend, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been putting up with streaks and squeaks for too long, today’s Michelin Radius sale on Amazon is the only excuse you need to replace your windshield wiper blades.



Prices vary based on size, but several blades are available for under $10; just be sure to use Amazon’s car parts tool at the top of the page to see which ones you need for your vehicle. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily and cheaply pawned off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, this ECOVACS vacuum has solid reviews, and are insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code ECOVACS1. You can even control it from your phone, which is very rare in this price range.

Tile Mate 4-Pack | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $40 4-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.

Photo: Amazon

Upgrade your pots and pans with Amazon’s Copper Chef sale, today only. Why are copper pans a big deal? Copper conducts heat 20 times more effectively than stainless steel, boasting better heat distribution, and the ability to withstand heat up to 850°, which means you’ll be able to use these in your Big Green Egg or similar device. Plus, these pans are all up to 25% off today.

The largest set in the sale contains all the basic pans you need, with two frying pans, two sauce pans, a casserole pan, and they’ve thrown in a fry basket and a strainer. They’re also offering some frying pan sets, in both round and square, and deep dish pans. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this sale to cool down.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice (except brown and grey) for just $60 with promo code BESTCHOICEGRAVITY. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Alton Brown is everyone’s favorite quirky science teacher/chef/TV star. His 2016 book, EveryDayCook features recipes that Alton actually cooks himself on a regular basis, so you know they have to be good. You can download it to your Kindle for just $2 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have enough Qi pads in your life, a couple of great ones are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I suspect the more popular option will be this 10W pad for just $9, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on any pad from a well-known brand like RAVPower. It’ll only charge iPhones at 5W, but compatible Android phones will be able to take advantage of the 10W power.

If you’re an iPhone owner and want to charge at faster speeds though, this $37 charging stand supports Apple’s needlessly complicated 7.5W charging standard. Just note that it has to be plugged into the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to operate; you can’t just plug it into any USB port.

Both deals are only available today though, so don’t miss out.

Sphero BB-8 + Force Band | $80 | Amazon

Sphero BB-8 | $70 | Amazon

Sphero’s BB-8 RC droid remains one of the coolest toys ever made, and now that its Force Band can also control your home through IFTTT, it’s even more enticing.

If you hurry, Amazon will sell you the BB-8 and the band together for $80, an all-time low.

You can also get BB-8 by himself for $70.