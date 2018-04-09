Tarte Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale, huge discounts from ASOS, Ted Baker London at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Screenshot: Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 25% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. Just us the code TARTEBFF at checkout to see the discount, and get right into stocking up on some of the best beauty buys around.

Note: The major exclusion is Shape Tape, but that’s the usual M.O. for Tarte’s sitewide sales.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 25% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 25% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 50% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 50% off some of their bestsellers, including H&M Studio styles, leather and suede pieces, and more.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

When you’re looking for floral, but don’t want to go full Lily Pulitzer (never go full Lily Pulitzer), Ted Baker London is the brand you should try. Their take on classic British quaintness has an edge to it, and you can grab that style at Nordstrom Rack. They have a ton of stuff on sale including women’s and men’s clothing, women’s and men’s shoes, bags and accessories, and more.

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read LED screen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Today’s deal is $60 less than usual, but it’s an Amazon Gold Box, so harvest yours before the sun goes down.

Normally $60, these space-saving cutting boards fit into their storage container like file folders for easy access. I own these boards, and although they’re on the smaller side, this set comes with four color-coded boards so it’s easy to grab another one when you run out of room, or when you don’t want to get raw chicken juices close to anything else. They’re dishwasher safe, and at the best price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code MD42WNUT, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Zojirushi Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer | $361 | Amazon

If you cook rice regularly, you should look into getting a better rice cooker. This highly-rated Zojirushi model is down to the best price we’ve seen in a year and includes an induction heating pressure system, which cooks rice more evenly than traditional methods.

You may be thinking that $361 is a big chunk of change to spend on a rice cooker, and it is. But, when you learn more about how this machine uses fuzzy logic to cook your rice precisely and perfectly every time, it makes more sense.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This larger model can cook up to 1.8 liters of rice at a time and has a killer 4.5-star rating, so grab this rare discount while the sale is still cooking.

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are both significantly discounted, for a limited time.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $30, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a handy voice remote that lets you search for shows quickly, or even use any of Alexa’s thousands of skills, no Echo required.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.

Photo: Amazon

The Fitbit Flex doesn’t have as many advanced sensors as some other Fitbit models. Hell, it doesn’t even have a screen. But it’s tiny, relatively fashionable, water resistant, and will do a fine job of tracking your steps and activity. Verizon currently has it listed for $60, which itself would be a good deal, but once you add it to your cart, you’ll see that price drop to $40. That’s easily the best price we’ve ever seen, but we don’t expect it to last.



Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $55, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.

