Discounted bed and bath from Society6, summer essentials sale at ASOS, $7 liquid lipstick at Sephora, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’ve talked before about how good Sephora’s lipsticks are, and the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain is no exception. Right now, eight shades (from nudes to greens) are on sale for just $7, so you can stock up on classic, wearable colors, and maybe something for a night out.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With 30% off summer essentials to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are almost 2,000 things on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over hundreds of items from “big brands,” which in this case includes Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Just select the brand from the top of the landing page, and then you can filter by item type and gender.

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

7 For All Mankind is the kind of brand you pick up off the rack, love, see the price, and quietly put it back. Their prices can be a bit steep, so you should take advantage of this huge sale at Nordstrom Rack. All 7 For All Mankind denim is marked down to under $100, with most ringing in at a more-easily-digestible $80.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Society6 doesn’t just do prints and art, it also puts those awesome pieces from indie artists onto bath mats, throw pillows, comforters, and more. Right now, use the code BEDBATH at checkout and you’ll get 25% off all of those things, so you can put Society6 everywhere in your house, not just the walls.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods fromthis huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option for just $17 after you clip the 15% coupon.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself, especially at this price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

By virtue of it being a handheld unit, you probably wouldn’t want to use this Hoover carpet cleaner to clean an entire carpet. But it’s perfect for furniture and spot-cleaning stains out of rugs, and at $66, it’s within a few bucks of its best price ever. Assuming you’ve got the space for it, that sure beats renting one from the grocery store every time you spill a glass of wine.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A regular carabiner isn’t all that useful in everyday life, but Gear Grit’s G2 earns its spot on your bag with over 10 different functions, including a wire cutter, screwdrivers, and a ruler. Get it for $14 today with promo code G2MULTIX50.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you really love cooking and want to get some better pots and pans, check out this All-Clad nonstick 10-piece set. It’s down from the usual $500 to only $378, the best price we’ve seen in almost a year.

The set includes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and all the lids you need to go with them. It’s made from hard anodized aluminum which means it’s designed for quick, even heating. Plus, with a scratch resistant nonstick coating, you won’t have to worry about too much cleaning time.

This deal may not last long, so pick up while it lasts!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out 33' strands of copper string lights with remote control for just $10 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since February, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.



TECh

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $11 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with promo code KJDLVIVA.



You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Screenshot: eBay

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $49 today, the best price we’ve seen since the holiday shopping season.

Sphero Mini | $36 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $36. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expression.

Today’s price is an all-time low on the Mini model, it’s available in multiple colors, and I may just buy it to use as a cat toy.