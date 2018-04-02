Discounted Athleta swimwear, CoverFX’s Friends & Family sale, sandals at Urban Outfitters, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CoverFX’s Custom Enhancer Drops are everywhere on Instagram and YouTube, and it’s your chance to get those, and anything else for 25% off. CoverFX is having their Friends & Family Sale, so you can stock up on make up that’ll make you glow. Just use the code SPRINGFAM and you’ll get 25% off, plus free shipping, on any order. Maybe checkout their new Power Play foundation, which has a 40-color shade range.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you haven’t heard of Korres, you’re not looking hard enough for quality, interesting beauty products. I love the Wild Rose products personally, but if you want to try something a little different, Korres extended their April Fools Day sale through today. Take 15% off any order when you use the code FOOLS15 at checkout.



Note: Use the code SPRING for extra discounts on the sets.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, it looks like Memorial Day is an exception. Use the code SWIM20 and save 20% on all their solid swimwear, which includes bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The in-house brand of Urban Outfitters is surprisingly good. And with this sale on all Urban Outfitters sandals, it’s the perfect time to try it out. All styles are under $25, so you can stock up for the nice weather, whenever that may be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best unpaid basketball players in the country compete for our amusement tonight in San Antonio, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a one-day basketball sale.



The deal includes a hoop, a few basketballs, and a bunch of licensed NCAA team apparel. Just click through to each clothing item to see what schools are available. This deal is only available today, so get your orders in before that shrill, car horn-like buzzer sounds.

Home Goods

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Weighted Blanket for Adults | $115 | Amazon | Use code RNX6O62Q

Somehow, it’s still winter on the East Coast, so you’re probably feeling anxious and tired, a general malaise if you will. If you need a break from all the craziness and just can’t get your brain to turn off for one second, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. This 15lb, queen-sized one is down to $115 with the code RNX6O62Q. Just trust me on this one.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Joseph Joseph makes a lot of ingenious kitchen items (like cutting boards, bowls, and brushes), and these glass food storage containers follow suit. On top of being oven, freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, the containers and lids all nest together, so they take up much less cabinet space, and they’re priced at just $19 today, down from their usual $30.

Our readers voted glass food storage containers as their favorite in our poll, so today is a good day to grab a new set if you’re in the market.

TECh

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $25.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get two Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $13.50 each today, no promo code required.

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code MYNEBULA, which is about $72 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Mor

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYPD9). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

