Origins Friends & Family sale, buy one, get one 60% off sale at Sunglass Warehouse, discounted shoes from Amazon’s in-house brand, The Fix, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now. Grab $20 off from Origins and free shipping, on orders of $45+ with the code FAMILY Plus, if you spend $65+, you’ll grab a free full-size gift. Give yourself the gift of great skin.



The Big Sales

As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.



Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one 60% off sale. Use the code BOGO60 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with up to 70% off warm weather items like dresses, sneakers, light jackets, and more, and I’ll be there’s something in there that you’ll want.

Home Goods

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 25% off everything they sell until midnight (PT) tonight with the code ART4MOM.

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

If it’s still a little chilly in the evenings where you live, this Amazon fire pit sale is for you. They have 10 pits to pick from, including this hammered copper tub, a campfire ring with star and moon cutouts, this pedestal style pit, and more. Just remember, it will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so wait for this deal to burn up.

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a brand new one on Amazon today for $249, down from its usual $324. We see refurbished Dyson deals pretty frequently, but this is a great chance to save one that’s unsullied by any previous owners.

These $8 gloves (with promo code DR5MYTKE) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.



Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.



Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $10, or $9 if you use Subscribe & Save. If you prefer Biotrue, that also has a $5 coupon that brings it down to $11, but you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save in that case.

Spending $350 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this machine (also refurbished) about 9 months ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $350 price tag is $130 less than the last time we posted this deal. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this one has my vote.

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

TECh

Today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is ostensibly meant for PC gamers, and indeed, there are lots of deals in here that will make them happy. But everyone could an extra external hard drive or a better router, so there are a lot of deals worth checking out for non-gamers as well.



Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Update: Sold out.

Once you’ve use a CyberPower’s swiveling surge protectors, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. Today on Amazon, get it for just $7, an all-time low.



These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, include a pouch to keep them from tangling, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $10 each, they cost half as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKERA82, in the color of your choice.

Not everybody needs a Pelican case, but if you transport fragile equipment with any regularity, you know that they make some of the toughest boxes out there. A whole bunch of different sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and while they still don’t come cheap, they’re all watertight, dustproof, and won’t get crushed in an airline cargo hold.