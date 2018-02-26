A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, a Nike clearance sale, H&R Block tax software, and more start off this week’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



TOP TECH DEALS

Update 2/26: Now down to $279 with promo code ACAPSULE.

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $296 on Amazon, which is about $50 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Screenshot: DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Update: Alternatively, you can pay for a single month at $35, and get a free 4K Fire TV (normally $70, currently $50). Thanks, cubeenigma.

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $48 with promo code NW2UIST9, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with this 200GB microSD card from SanDisk, now down to $63. That’s not the best price we’ve seen—it was briefly available for $50 around Black Friday—but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed this year.

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at $60, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

The full-sized Fire TV (which is still pretty tiny) is more of the same, but supports 4K and HDR, making it more future-proof for just $10 more. You can also bundle an HDTV antenna for an extra $5.

In terms of specs, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a pretty close match for the Fire TV, but with access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $20-$32 today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad and RGB backlighting, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless and lacks any lights. Just be sure to note the promo codes in the image caption.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $45 with code BDCAMEC2.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the new PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and several models are cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



Advertisement

Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $12 with promo code BEST9811. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

Advertisement

Graphic: Shep McAllister (MassDrop)

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG SJ9 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 5.1.2 with a $100 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The SJ9 costs at least $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $450. That’s the best price for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

TOP HOME DEALS

Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest price ever in today’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 800 customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this $100 price is only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

If you didn’t pick up a robotic vacuum during Deals Week, the Samsung POWERbot R7070 features a ton of vacuuming power, a suite of sensors that help it map out your room, and mercifully, a self-cleaning brush and washable filter. $500 is one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed for this model, which also includes Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and scheduling.

Image: Amazon

This 6-quart Crock-Pot is WeMo enabled which means, once you download the free WeMo app, you can control it from anywhere via a Wi-Fi connection. In addition to the smart features, it also has cool-touch handles, three temperature settings, and a dishwasher-safe bowl.

Usually selling for $80 or more, today’s $65 deal (with code BUy5) is a steal.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Cut down on your gluten intake without depriving yourself of one of life’s greatest pleasure: carbs. You can save 20% off muffin and cake mixes, crackers, cookies, and more, which are all made with almond flour, coconut flour, or one of the other gluten-free alternatives. Just remember, this coupon is only valid if you Subscribe & Save, but you can cancel the next order at any time after your first order ships.

If you haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes yet, you’re in luck, as Amazon’s running the best deals we’ve seen so far on H&R Block tax software.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 5% bonus (sadly down from last year’s 10%). So a $1,000 refund could become $1,050 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

Photo: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but using it will make your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Woot)

On top of being possibly the prettiest cookware you can buy, this Cuisinart copper hammered 8-piece set is made with tri-ply construction, meaning it provides superior heat distribution and conductivity. This is the good stuff that professionals use. Plus, today’s price is the best we’ve seen, including a $170 deal from Woot on the same set last month.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Drink up some great prices on Thermos mugs, water bottles, food jars, and coffee mugs. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Now $20 after the coupon, which is still a good deal.

You can make bath time a little more bearable for both you and your pup with this Waterpik 10.5-inch wand attachment. It hooks up to your sink, shower head, or outdoor hose. With adjustable water pressure, the wand can help speed up bath time with a more full-coverage spray that washes away dirt and shampoo, getting deep down into your dog’s coat. No guarantees they won’t immediately roll in mud, but we do what we can.

Have a larger dog? This 13-inch attachment is just $40 after the 10% off coupon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $17 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code LS6HNNHH at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for $16 with the code F42IGBBI.

Update: This deal is back, if you still to stock up on air filters.

You all know this, but replacing your air filters is the cheapest way to improve the air quality in your home, removing funky smells and allergens. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 12-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $54 today. So go ahead and stock up before spring allergies swarm in.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with promo code WV9KZM99), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

These $7 gloves (with promo code XJZ2UX6N) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal won’t last long!

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 36 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



It’s probably not something you have an immediate use for, but it’s definitely worth keeping a simple bar clamp in your tool box, and this one is down to just $8 today, an all-time low.



By way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

Update: Today is the last day!

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take an extra 40% off every home good that’s already on sale. That includes decor, furniture, bedding, even flatware. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to leave your newly redecorated apartment (though, I don’t blame you).

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Backcountry)

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select cold-weather styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardware. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Nike)

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



You could go to the store every time you run out of shampoo, or you could just buy four bottles of Dove Men+Care for about $19, after clipping the $4.75 coupon on the page. That’ll probably last you nearly a year.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $220, the best price we’ve seen in months.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

You might have seen the modern take on Battlestar Galactica, but if you’re curious about the 1978 original, the complete series is remastered, and just $26 on Blu-ray today. That’s a frakking good deal.











TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. Plus, it’s perfectly symmetrical, so lefties can use it too. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle doesn’t have any video games in it; but it does have books that’ll teach you how to make them. Specifically, 15 books focused on programming and game development. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Screenshot: Amazon

Update 2/26: This deal is back, if you missed it last week.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

I’ll never understand how, in 2017, Microsoft still ships Xbox One controllers without built-in rechargeable batteries, but at least there’s an easy fix. Get two battery packs and a charging cradle for $17 today with promo code JTJYWWXJ. You don’t have to use the cradle if you don’t want to; any microUSB cable will do the job.

Photo: Amazon

The 3Doodler started life a Kickstarter sensation, and now you can the 3D-printing pen for just $34 to start building your own creations (or copying this working airplane). Gizmodo had a hands on with an earlier version of the 3Doodler at CES a few years ago if you’re on the fence.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Razer somehow managed to fit powerful gaming components into laptops that are as thin and well-built as MacBook Pros, and you can save big on three different models today.



The 17" model is probably the best deal of the bunch, as it’s down to the lowest price ever on Amazon by $100. But the 14" models (differentiated only by their SSD sizes) are both cheaper than usual as well.

This AccuStrike AlphaHawk Nerf gun is selling for just $16, the best price we’ve seen in months. What are you still doing here?



Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

TECH

Power



Storage

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card | $63 | Amazon

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Camping & Outdoors



Fitness

MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch



Toys

