Start off your week with an anxiety-reducing weighted blanket, a crazy discount on a portable projector, a well-reviewed robotic vacuum under $200, and more great deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



TOP TECH DEALS

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code MYNEBULA, which is about $72 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Amazon’s new Echo Spot is like an adorably rounded Echo Show, and as a consequence, one of the best alarm clocks ever made. It doesn’t go on sale as often as the other Echoes, but you can save $20 on yours right now, for a limited time.



Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYPD9). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get two Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $13.50 each today, no promo code required.

Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



Advertisement

All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $49, an all-time low.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $25.



Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



Advertisement

If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $250, or $50 less than usual. We briefly saw it go as low as $230 for Black Friday, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s Slimline battery pack isn’t much thicker than your smartphone, and yet it’s packing 10,000mAh of power with two USB output ports combining to 2.4A output. It’s the perfect battery pack to have stashed in your bag. Get it for just $15 with promo code AUKEYN51.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $18 Qi charging stand includes two charging coils. Why does that matter? It means it’ll work whether your phone is in portrait or landscape mode, so you can use it while you’re watching a video, or with an alarm clock app that works best in landscape. Just use promo code KINAPC682 at checkout to get the deal.

At $26 (with code ETDWL58B), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?

Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALs

Weighted Blanket for Adults | $115 | Amazon | Use code RNX6O62Q

Somehow, it’s still winter on the East Coast, so you’re probably feeling anxious and tired, a general malaise if you will. If you need a break from all the craziness and just can’t get your brain to turn off for one second, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. This 15lb, queen-sized one is down to $115 with the code RNX6O62Q. Just trust me on this one.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



Advertisement

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Nature Valley bars are my weekday breakfast of choice, and Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a variety of different flavors today, including three 24-bar variety value packs for about $9. Like all Amazon coupons, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Advertisement

Pro tip: Break up the crunchy bars inside the wrapper before you open it, then pull out the pieces to avoid getting crumbs everywhere. It’s the only way.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Joseph Joseph makes a lot of ingenious kitchen items (like cutting boards, bowls, and brushes), and these glass food storage containers follow suit. On top of being oven, freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, the containers and lids all nest together, so they take up much less cabinet space, and they’re priced at just $19 today, down from their usual $30.

Advertisement

Our readers voted glass food storage containers as their favorite in our poll, so today is a good day to grab a new set if you’re in the market.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Fluff up your laundry as it dries with these spiky dryer balls. They’re a natural alternative to fabric softeners that you can reuse these hundreds of times. Normally $10, today’s price of $7 is the best we’ve seen in a about 6 months.



I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



Advertisement

This diffuser is just $13 (with code MYNTDIFF), has 2 different aromatherapy settings, and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6-pack of essential oils, just $11, and you’re all set.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Amazon

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were released on April Fool’s Day eve of 2015, and most people reasonably assumed they were a prank. And yet here we are; it’s three years later, we’re all somehow 10 years older, and the Dash Button line hasn’t just survived, it’s expanded to hundreds of new brands.



Advertisement

To celebrate this most improbable of birthdays, Amazon’s offering Prime members a BOGO deal on select buttons, meaning you can get two of them for $5, but they’ll both still give you a $5 credit towards your first press. Assuming you use them both once, that’s like $5 in your pocket.

Garment bags are the perfect solution for keeping fancy clothing safe while traveling, but I highly recommend storing those suits and dresses in one of these even in a closet. For $9, you can grab a 2-piece garment bag set, plus a shoe bag, with the code SWOLYOQG.



Electric arc lighters are so...hot right now. But this model from Tacklife is about the size of a USB flash drive, making it one of the smallest on the market. I own it myself, and it works great. Just $10 today with promo code C2E85A9F.



If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



Advertisement

The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best unpaid basketball players in the country compete for our amusement tonight in San Antonio, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a one-day basketball sale.



Advertisement

The deal includes a hoop, a few basketballs, and a bunch of licensed NCAA team apparel. Just click through to each clothing item to see what schools are available. This deal is only available today, so get your orders in before that shrill, car horn-like buzzer sounds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of their new, lightweight, supima cotton boxer briefs for $22, down from the pack’s usual $27. Several sizes and two colors are available.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CoverFX’s Custom Enhancer Drops are everywhere on Instagram and YouTube, and it’s your chance to get those, and anything else for 25% off. CoverFX is having their Friends & Family Sale, so you can stock up on make up that’ll make you glow. Just use the code SPRINGFAM and you’ll get 25% off, plus free shipping, on any order. Maybe checkout their new Power Play foundation, which has a 40-color shade range.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.





TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Download the ebook for just $3 today.

TOP GAMING DEALS

It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $43, within a few cents of an all-time low. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.

Update: Now even cheaper, only $35

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $9, just $1 away from its all-time low.

Humble’s getting back to basics with its 19th Indie Bundle. Seven games (so far) are included, including gems like Mini Metro, Poly Bridge, and Superhot, just for starters. You can get all of them for as little as $14, but there are lower price tiers available as well with fewer games.



Advertisement

Bonus: If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (and you should be), paying for the highest tier will also net you a $2 Humble Store credit to spend on any game you want.

TECH

Power



Audio

Computers & Accessories



PC Parts

Photography



HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Up to 50% off Select Milwaukee Combo Kits and Accessories | Home Depot

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Fitness



NCAA Basketball Apparel and Sporting Goods are On Sale Today | Amazon

MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Toys

