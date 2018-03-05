Discounted Kindles, BOGO sunglasses, and Anker’s truly wireless earbuds lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.
Top Tech Deals
Before too long, it’ll be warm enough to spend a day at the park or beach reading a book, so if you want to get your hands on a new Kindle e-reader, both the entry level model and the Paperwhite are on sale today for $20 off. My advice: Get the Paperwhite. It’s not that much more expensive, and it’s worth it just for the backlight, not to mention the sharper, higher contrast screen.
Anker’s new true wireless earbuds are solid entries into the burgeoning product category, and you can get a set for just $79 today with promo code ZOLOADS2.
We recently put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds (only the cheaper Liberties are on sale today, sorry), but the gist is that they’re solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. While the Liberty+ has a few features you won’t find on the Liberties, I actually preferred the lighter charging case you get with the cheaper model.
Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $620 as a refurb.
DJI’s Mavic Pro quadcopter packs intelligent flight features and an amazing camera into an incredibly portable package, and you can get it for just $769 on Amazon today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.
Knock on wood, but SSD pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. Upgrade your PC with a 250GB drive from SanDisk today for just $75, or go all out and get a terabyte for $230, both all-time low prices.
If you want to power devices like TVs and mini-fridges while you’re out at a tailgate, your only real option until recently has been a noisy, gas-guzzling generator. But the proliferation of affordable lithium batteries and solar panels is threatening to change that, as evidenced by this Suaoki battery.
This electric “generator” features a 444 KWh battery that can recharge a smartphone dozens of times, a laptop 3-6 times, a TV for several hours, and a lot more. If it draws less than 300W, you can plug it in here.
When it comes time to recharge, you can charge it from any AC outlet, from your car’s power outlet, or go completely off the grid with solar panels (not included). It wouldn’t be ideal for weeklong camping trips or extended power outages at home, but it might be just enough power for a tailgate or barbecue, and you can save $92 right now with promo code 52J3KJGA.
If a regular Wi-Fi router isn’t sufficient to cover your entire home, TP-Link’s Deco M5 mesh system is on sale for just $163 today, the best price we’ve seen.
Rather than relying on a single base station to broadcast through your entire home, this system includes three routers that work together to form a mesh network that can fill up every nook and cranny of your home with sweet, sweet connectivity.
Until such a time comes that AA batteries are banished from this Earth, it makes sense to invest in rechargeables. Get eight from AmazonBasics today for an all-time low $13.
This 64GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. If that’s something you could use, $22 is within a few cents of an all-time low.
If you don’t mind waiting out a small backorder, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to an all-time low $185 on Amazon right now, beating last week’s deal by $5. That’ll hold a lot of Switch games, phone apps, and GoPro footage.
Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you can get them for as low a price as we’ve seen. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.
It’s no secret that Anker makes your favorite charging gear, and their popular and compact PowerPort 2 is on sale for just $9 right now.
While it doesn’t have Quick Charge built in, its two ports can pump out 2.4A of power simultaneously, which is enough to charge two iPads at full speed, and since it can accept 100-240V, it’s perfect for international travel. I’ve owned one of these for awhile, and it’s been great.
HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but Luminoodle’s are some of the most highly-rated out there, and you can save on the white models today on Amazon.
Right now, you can grab the medium size for $14 or the large for $15. If you aren’t familiar, these ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool.
We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.
This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.
The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one. Get it for an all-time low $72 today with promo code ABCD3366.
Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.
DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.
For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.
It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.
Top Home Deals
Whiskey stones can keep your drink cool without watering it down like ice, and this stainless steel set from X-Chef is on sale for $12 today with promo code RKLSSYTS, including a tray and a tiny set of tongs. <Clink>
Putting aside the moral issues of giving teenagers one-click access to infinite, unregulated Tide Pods, this Dash Button is a really great deal. You just pay $2 for a Tide Dash Button, configure it to order your favorite detergent product, and you’ll get a $5 credit the first time you use it. That’s basically like a $3 discount on detergent.
If your car is due for some new tires, you can save $100 on any $400 purchase from Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront today with promo code PMOTORS318. Admittedly, most sets of tires don’t cost $400, so you’ll likely need to bundle some wheels, or buy for two vehicles to take advantage.
Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.
Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.
The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.
You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.
ExceptionalSheets’ plush fitted mattress pad is supposedly the same pad used in many Marriott and Omni hotels, and its 4.3 star review average from over 600 customers would seem to back that up. And unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers.
Prices range from just $56-$78 today in Amazon’ Gold Box, depending on the size, but just note that these prices expire at the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it.
While you’re at it, Amazon’s running a concurrent Gold Box deal on a queen sized alternative goose down comforter for just $22, a solid $7 less than usual.
Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.
These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.
Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get two Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $12 each today with promo code LM7465XV.
Unless you have a fully furnished guest bedroom, an air mattress is just one of those things you should own, and this highly-rated Intex queen sized mattress is deeply discounted today on Amazon.
It doesn’t feature the Never-Flat pump we’ve mentioned before, but it does include a built-in electric pump, which is one less thing to lose. This price is an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.
Update: One particular strand just dropped to $40, meaning our code will bring it down to $32!
Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can save 20% on the strand of your choice with promo code 20KINJA.
Each strand is 48' long, weatherproof, and holds 15 incandescent bulbs. Your only real options are the color of the cord and the shape of the bulb - the code will work on both the default S14 bulbs and the globe-style G60s. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain eight of them together into a 384' mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.
The E310 is Vitamix’s most affordable blender, but with a 2 HP motor, it’ll still pulverize just about anything you throw at it. It typically sells for $350, but Amazon’s chopped that down to $300 today.
There are mixing bowls, and then there are mixing bowls. This set includes measurement lines engraved on the inside, silicone handles, and even lids. And at $29, it’s about $8 less than usual today.
Amazon sells its own nuts now under its Happy Belly brand, and several different bags are about 30% off today. Options include various kinds of pecans, almonds, and peanuts, and most of them include two bags.
GreenWorks’ 20-inch battery-powered lawn mower is actually Amazon’s top-selling walk-behind mower, and you can own one today for $284, about $35 less than usual. That includes two batteries, which combined, should get you over an hour of mowing time.
It never hurts to have a spare extension cord in your garage, and this 50' model from AmazonBasics is down to $13, the best price in nearly a year.
Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.
For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.
My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.
That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.
It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.
It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.
I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.
That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.
Top Lifestyle Deals
Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one free sale on all their sunglasses. Use the code BOGO and pick up two pairs for the price of one, including sale styles. That means you can grab plenty of pairs for under $20, so you really have no excuse not to get a backup.
Amazon makes their own puffer down jackets now, because of course they do, and the entire line is on sale today for 30% off. You should be able to find all of the options here, but you can choose from vests, jackets, hooded jackets, and even full-length coats. You also get to pick from a bunch of different colors of each item.
Note: Shep ordered one of these late last year (the non-hooded men’s jacket), and it was very warm, but it did run a little big, so you might want to order a size down.
Top Media Deals
If you have access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can save $5 on your next night out at the movies courtesy of Fandango. To get the deal, you’ll need to purchase two movie tickets, pay with Apple Pay, and use code STARPOWER at checkout. The $5 you save might just buy you a small popcorn.
Obviously, go see Black Panther if you haven’t yet, but otherwise, this is a great excuse to go see Annihilation.
Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.
Top Gaming Deals
It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $15 today on Amazon, or about $5 less than usual. The best feature? As soon as you pick it up, the buttons light up automatically.
Super Mario Cereal hasn’t been easy to find, but Amazon has it in stock right now as an add-on item. The cereal itself is basically Mario-themed Lucky Charms, but the real reason to buy it is the amiibo built into the box.
The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.
We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.
Tech
Storage
Power
- AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries (8-Pack) | $13 | Amazon
- Panasonic BK-4HCCA4BA eneloop pro AAA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack | $11 | Amazon
- Suaoki 444KWh Electric Generator | $308 | Amazon | Promo code 52J3KJGA
Audio
- Anker Zolo Liberty True Wireless Earbuds | $79 | Amazon | Promo code ZOLOADS2
- ION Tailgater Flash Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $72 | Best Buy
- Google Home | $90 | eBay
- Refurb Bose Wireless SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II | $70 | Bose
- Refurb Jabra Halo Smart Wireless BT Mobile Headset | $15 | eBay
Home Theater
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) | $968 | Amazon
- TOUMEI Mini Portable Video Projector | $188 | Amazon | Use Code 7UH44G3C
- Vivitek 720p Wireless DLP Projector | $350 | Best Buy
- COWIN KY5000 43-Inch Soundbar | $90 | Amazon | Use Code GXKY5000
- Refurb Roku 4 HD and 4K UHD Streaming Media Player with Enhanced Remote | $54 | Amazon
- Kingbox K3 Android 7.1 TV Box | $60 | Amazon | Use Code E6QRTZ8Z
Computers & Accessories
- Lenovo IdeaPad 11.6" Laptop - Intel Celeron - 2GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory | $150 | Best Buy
- Refurb LG Ultrafine 5K Monitor | $620 | Woot
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Router 3-Pack | $163 | Amazon
- Refurb HP Colorwheel 15.6" Notebook, HD Touchscreen, Intel N3710 Quad-Core, 4GB DDR3, 1TB SATA, Intel HD Graphics | $340 | Amazon
- Refurb ASUS Rog G Gaming Desktop, I7-6700 1TB SSD 16gb NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 WiFi BT Win 10 | $920 | eBay
- Logitech Marathon Mouse M705 Wireless Laser Mouse | $20 | Best Buy
PC Parts
- Cooler Master Sleeve Bearing 120mm Silent Fan (4-Pack) | $9 | Amazon
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra 3D NAND SATA III SSD | $230 | Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra II 500GB SATA III SSD | $130 | Amazon
- SanDisk 250GB Ultra 3D NAND SATA III SSD | $75 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Kindle Paperwhite | $100 | Amazon
Photography
- Manfrotto MB BP-D1 DJI Professional Video Equipment Cases Drone Backpack | $127 | Amazon
- DJI Mavic Pro | $769 | Amazon
Home
- Equinox Comforter - (350 GSM) White Alternative Goose Down (Queen) - Hypoallergenic, Plush Siliconized Fiberfill, Box Stitched, Protects Against Dust Mites and Allergens | $22 | Amazon
- Tide Dash Button | $2 | Amazon | $5 credit on first use
- 2-Pack Eufy Lumos Tunable Smart Bulb | $36 | Amazon
- Etekcity 2-Pack Smart Plugs | $24 | Amazon | Promo code LM7465XV
- Five Star Mattress Pad with Fitted Skirt - Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover Made in the USA, Queen | $74 | Amazon
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity | $200 | Amazon | After $50 Digital Coupon
- Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag | $60 | Amazon
- Intex Dura-Beam Queen Airbed | $30 | Amazon
- Blink XT Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection, 2-Year Battery and Cloud Storage Included | $100 | Amazon
- Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Polyester Computer and Desk Office Chair | $200 | Staples
- Baby Delight Go With Me Portable HighChair | $50 | Amazon
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away XL Capacity HEPA Bagless Upright Vacuum | $210 | Best Buy
- Rubbermaid Fasttrack Garage 15-Piece Black/Silver Steel Storage Rail System | $79 | Lowes
- Up to 35% off Select Bamboo Flooring & Area Rugs | Home Depot
Kitchen
- 25% off Soylent | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout
- Stainless Steel Whiskey Stones, Pack of 8 | $12 | Amazon | Use Code RKLSSYTS
- Vitamix E310 Blender | $300 | Amazon
- Ozark Trail Cast 3PC Cast Iron Skillet Set with Griddle | $12 | Walmart
- Caribou Coffee 0.8L Electric Kettle | $30 | Best Buy
- Caribou Coffee Double-Wall Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) | $10 | Best Buy
- SToK, Caffeinated Black Coffee Shots, 264-Count Single-Serve Packages, 40mg Caffeine | $28 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- 12V Digital Tire Inflator （150PSI） | $11 | Amazon | Use Code 3HYPY8HO
- $100 off $400 From Discount Tire | eBay | Promo code PMOTORS318
- AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit | $9 | Amazon
- TIANSE 3D Printer PLA Filament 1kg Spool | $18 | Amazon
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Oakley Mens Sliver Metals OO9262 Sunglasses | $40 | Amazon
- Russell Athletic Men’s DRI-POWER Fashion Performance Tee Athletic Striated Shirt | $8 | eBay
Camping & Outdoors
- Kelty Mistral 40° Sleeping Bag | $20 | DICK’S Sporting Goods
Media
Movies & TV
- COCO 4K | $25 | Amazon
- Cinderella | $9 | Amazon
- Maleficent | $9 | Best Buy
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe | $9 | Best Buy
- Robin Hood | $10 | Amazon
- Oliver & Company | $10 | Amazon
- Alice In Wonderland | $10 | Amazon
- The Aristocats | $9 | Amazon
- The Rescuers (The Rescuers / The Rescuers Down Under) | $10 | Amazon
- The Sword in the Stone | $10 | Amazon
- Dumbo | $10 | Amazon
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh | $10 | Amazon
- Oz the Great and Powerful | $10 | Amazon
- Batman vs. Robin | $10 | Amazon
Books
- The Last Move [Audible] | $4 | Amazon
- Livia Lone (A Livia Lone Novel Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- The Beginning of the End (Apocalypse Z Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
Gaming
PC
- Titanfall 2 [Online Game Code] | $5 | Amazon
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Online Game Code] | $7 | Amazon
- Battlefield 1 - [Online Game Code] | $10 | Amazon
- Dragon Age: Inquisition -Standard Edition - PC [Digital Code] | $5 | Amazon
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst [Online Game Code] | $5 | Amazon
PlayStation 4
- Redout | $18 | Amazon
Xbox One
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + Xbox One Wireless Controller + Destiny 2 + Grand Theft Auto V | $500 | eBay
- PDP Talon Xbox One Media Remote | $15 | Amazon
Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $30 | Best Buy | Cheaper with GCU
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $45 | Best Buy | Cheaper with GCU