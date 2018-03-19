Smarten up your home with deals on an Arlo security system, and Eufy smart bulbs, plus find discounts on microSD cards, a TRX training system, and more.



Refurb Netgear Arlo 2-Pack | $270 | Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras are waterproof and can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Amazon will sell you a refurbished two-camera starter kit for $270, today only.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We briefly saw it go as low as $230 for Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

There aren’t a ton of 60W USB-C Power Delivery wall chargers out there, let alone those with two extra standard USB ports, but this one from Aukey is just $40 today with promo code AUKEPD12. With enough power for a phone, a tablet, and a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch, it’s highly likely this is the only charger you need for your desk.

As I’ve learned from using Anker’s PowerCore Fusion, USB battery packs are way easier to keep charged when they can plug straight into the wall. This 9,000mAh model from RAVPower has folding prongs, and even a built-in Lightning cable for Apple devices, in addition to a USB port that can accept any cable. Get it for an all-time low $29 today with promo code KINJA056.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now down to $28!

While it’s not a true standing desk lift—you’d want the monitor to be significantly higher than your keyboard for extended use—this height and angle-adjustable AmazonBasics stand can do a lot to improve your laptop’s ergonomics whether you’re sitting or standing. It normally costs $50, but today, it’s just $28.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Dell XPS 15" has the credentials of a solid portable gaming machine, including a GTX 1050, a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, but it actually looks like a regular laptop, and not a prop from a Transformers movie. For an all-time low $1,550 on Amazon, you get all of the above, plus a 512GB SSD and a 4K touchscreen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Buying a couch-friendly, 10' Lightning cable is one of the best things you can do for yourself, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine is a steal at $9. Not only is it long, it’s also reinforced with kevlar fiber, and backed by an 18 month warranty if it were somehow to break.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s cheaper than you might think to mount your TV to the wall. This $16 tilting mount from Perlesmith can hold basically any 32"-70" flatscreen, and even comes with a bonus HDMI cable, because why not? Just be sure to find the studs.

Photo: Amazon

You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie now has three different Qi-capable smartphone mounts, and all of them are 15% off today with promo code S9SAVE15.

Advertisement

Note: Code will only work on chargers sold by iOttie and fulfilled by Amazon, not on listings shipped and sold by Amazon directly.

In terms of charging speeds and compatibility, they’re all identical. You just choose if you want a dash mount, a CD slot mount, or a vent mount.

Photo: Amazon

Add a bunch of extra outlets and USB ports with this pair of AUKEY deals. Go for a two-outlet model that takes a regular outlet and adds four USB ports, or upgrade your normal power strip with even more power with extra outlets and USB ports.

Advertisement

Just check which code goes for each power strip and you’ll be good to go, because both of them are just $16.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under-desk headphone holders aren’t a new concept, but this one ingeniously incorporates a three-port USB charging hub between its two hooks. That makes a ton of sense wireless over-ears that you want to recharge, but it’s also a great way to charge phones and tablets without dedicating precious desk real estate to charging equipment. Just use promo code SXF4FMGE at checkout to get it for $20.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports for your mobile devices too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Until such a time comes that AA batteries are banished from this Earth, it makes sense to invest in rechargeables. Get eight from AmazonBasics today for an all-time low $12.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

August’s 2nd genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get the silver model for just $100 today, an all-time low.

Advertisement

Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

We saw a very short-lived $100 deal on the silver model a couple of weeks ago, but otherwise, this is as good a price as we’ve seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $199 today at Home Depot. That’s not the very best discount we’ve seen, but it’s still $27 less than it is on Amazon, and matches its Black Friday price tag. These don’t go on sale all that often, so if you have one on your wishlist, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Advertisement

Smart thermostats really can pay for themselves, especially with the summer sauna around the corner.

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a AeroGarden countertop garden. This garden can grow herbs, vegetables, flowers, and salad greens, and it’s just $90 on Woot today, which is about $60 less than usual.



Advertisement

To start growing you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, and the machine does the rest. This garden has accommodations for seven plants and includes seed pods to get you started. So start growing your own garden, or gift to an aspiring green thumb.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chances are you don’t necessarily need an electric wine bottle opener, but it is nice to have. This Cuisinart model is at its historic-low price today, and can uncork up to 50 bottles on a single charge. It would also make a nice gift for the wine-o in your life.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



Advertisement

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. Prices range from just $98-$120 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These weather-resistant remote outlet switches rely on an RF remote instead of Wi-Fi, so you can’t control them with your phone or Alexa. But at just $26 for a two-pack (each of which has two outlets), it might be all you need to control, say, outdoor string lights, fans, or heaters. Just use promo code H69R9FX9 at checkout to get the deal.

Normally $60, these space-saving $43 cutting boards fit into their storage container like file folders for easy access. I own these boards, and although they’re on the smaller side, this set comes with four different boards so it’s easy to grab another one when you run out of room, or when you don’t want to get raw chicken juices close to anything else. They’re dishwasher safe, and at the best price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re shopping for Easter art supplies or just getting into adult coloring books, Amazon’s deeply discounting Crayola gear in today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, there aren’t actually any adult coloring books included in the sale, but there are some markers and colored pencils designed just for them, in addition to construction paper, tracing pads, Silly Putty, finger paints, and a lot more. We’ve highlighted a couple of products here, or head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $8, why not?

Screenshot: Target

Spring officially begins this week, and you can prepare your backyard with Target’s big patio furniture sale. Hundreds of dining sets, individually chairs, and even string lights are on sale for up to 35% off, with an extra 5% off for REDCard holders.



Photo: Amazon

I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



Advertisement

This one is wooden, round, and looks more like a piece of art than an appliance. Get it for $18 with promo code 49BIGOFF.

Photo: Amazon

Just because it’s getting warmer doesn’t mean you don’t need a comforter for your bed. This queen size down alternative blanket from Equinox International is just $24 on Amazon today. That’s actually cheaper than the current price for the twin model.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Advertisement

It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the blue XL model for just $49 today, the best price we’ve seen since last summer.

Advertisement

Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



Advertisement

This Vogek sphere mold is slightly discounted off their usual price today, and if you take pride in your drinks, they’re worth every penny. $9 gets you a mold that makes six ice sphere of molds. Just use the code VOGEK294 at checkout.

This particular model of coccyx pillow is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s just $14 after you enter code XQN2N9RT. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code PE8DCHZL.

Photo: Isabella Jusková (Unsplash)

Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful ecotourism destinations on the planet, and for those of us in the U.S., it’s not that hard to get to. And with this customizable travel package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZoo), it’s more affordable than you might think.



Advertisement

Compared to other travel packages we’ve written about recently, this one offers a lot more flexibility, but also a ton of variance in price. Deals start at $779 per person leaving from Orlando, but you can pick pretty much any airport you want, and the site will price it out for you. I managed to find a six-night trip leaving from Raleigh-Durham for under $1,000 per person, for example.

Once you’re there, you’ll spend at least three nights (you can add more) at a hotel of your choice near Arenal Volcano, and three nights (again, customizable) near Monteverde Cloud Forest (pictured). Each package includes your flights, airport transfers, hotels, and transportation between your two destinations. Just don’t forget your camera!

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Photo: Amazon

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $70.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, but its newest entry in the space is the only product on the market that can deliver both kneading and shiatsu massage therapy to your back at the same time. It also comes with both wall and car power adapters, so you can unwind just about anywhere. Use code MYNT2510 to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You don’t always need to splurge on skin care to get results. K-beauty brands have nailed down the art of having good skin at a decent price point, and it’s made even better by this Gold Box. Add a klairs Vitamin C serum or moisturizer to your arsenal, or experiment with an exfoliating toner from Wishtrend. With everything $17 or under, it’s absolutely worth trying out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Despite the stupid name and the fact that you probably shouldn’t regularly flush them, DUDE Wipes are perfect for music festivals and other situations where you have no choice but to use a Porta Potty. They’re individually wrapped, so you can keep a few in your back pocket to avoid being featured on the Deadspin’s Great Moments In Poop History.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If your cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is up to 50% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.

Advertisement

Or, head to their Web Specials section and use the code MHWMARCH60 and you’ll grab everything for 60% off.

Screenshot: Perry Ellis

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Or, if you’re in need of other wardrobe staples, their entire sale section is an extra 40% off, no code needed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 20% off sale items with the code XTRA20. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re trying to kick your expensive takeout food habit, check out this $2 Kindle cookbook. It’ll teach you how to make Thai food, with recipes for Pad Thai, spring rolls, curry, and all the classics. You’ve probably spent more than $2 just tipping the takeout delivery boy, so you might as well give this a try.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Once again, Amazon is discounting a bunch of Kindle books down to just $5 or less. This sale doesn’t really have a theme at all, but it does have some interesting reads that are less than a dollar.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot today with a free 60 day trial, rather than the standard 30 days.



Advertisement

Here are the details of the offer, just note that it’s only available for NEW Amazon Prime Music Unlimited members:

1) Click “REDEEM NOW” below. (NOTE: this promotion is only valid for the Amazon Music Unlimited – Individual Plan Monthly) 2) Enter or confirm your billing address and credit card information. 3) Choose the Individual Plan and click “Start your 30-day free trial” to confirm the transaction. 4) Your promotional credit will be applied to your subscription automatically after your 30-day free trial. Enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for 60 days free!

TOP GAMING DEALS

When you play Game of Thrones Monopoly, you win, or you get bored after 90 minutes and trade away all of your properties. Today’s deal is within about $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so you won’t need a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

