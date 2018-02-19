The first Instant Pot discount of the year, one of your favorite Bluetooth speakers, and a ton of Presidents Day sales are just the start of Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Top Tech Deals

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today, or $8 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Normally selling for around $200, Sony’s H.Ear On 2 Mini Bluetooth headphones are down to an all-time low $148 right now on Amazon. While they don’t offer noise canceling like the larger (and more expensive) H900Ns, they’re smaller and more travel friendly, and still offer customizable sound via a mobile app.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $8 off today with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker | $20 | Amazon

Launched under Anker’s home brand, Eufy, the Genie smart speaker has Alexa built in, and mimics almost every feature of Amazon’s Echo Dot. That makes it a great deal at its usual $35, but at $20, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Unlike the uber-popular Audio Technica ATH-M50x, the M20x headphones aren’t collapsible, their cable isn’t detachable, and they won’t sound quite as good, but they’re still a tremendous value at $39 if you still use wired headphones. That’s $10 less than normal.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code ZT9MSNYF), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.



NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



This fitted mattress pad claims to relieve pressure points that can arise with firm or uneven mattresses, and it’s stuffed with “hypo-allergenic cluster down fiber,” which should sleep much cooler than the traditional memory foam.



Prices range from just $64-$83 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $89, or $11 less than usual. While that’s not as good as deals we saw late last year, including a nice $69 one-day deal, it is the first real sale Amazon’s run on it in 2018.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, but the line’s been limited so far to white and tunable white bulbs, meaning color lovers had to stick to Philips Hue. That changed recently with the release of a Eufy white and color bulb, and you can stock up for $30 each today. That’s $6 less than usual, and more importantly, $20 less than the equivalent Hue bulb. Plus, you don’t need a hub to run them.



Amazon makes toilet paper just for Prime members, and you can get 24 rolls for just $14 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the $5 coupon on the page. You can always cancel your subscription after the first order ships.



Owning a label maker isn’t something you think about until you need one and don’t have it. And at $10, there’s no question that this Brother P-Touch Label Maker is something you should pick up.

If you’re a pet parent, today’s the day to go on a Target shopping spree for food, cat litter, treats, rawhide bones, and other important essentials. For a limited time, if you spend $40 on pet supplies, you’ll get $10 off at checkout, and if you spend $60, you’ll get $15 off.

If you hand wash a lot of dishes in the sink, Joseph Joseph’s clever washing basin helps you use less water, and its clever drain design lets water out while keeping food scraps in, so you don’t clog your plumbing. It usually sells for around $20, but you can pick it up for $16 today.



Standing desks are great for you, but adding a balance board to the mix is a low-intensity way of strengthening your core and leg muscles while you fill out spreadsheets and expense reports. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.



Or, if you don’t need four knives and want something that’ll last you and is worth it, add an 10-inch chef’s knife to your knife block for just $30. Victorinox’s Fibrox 10” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry.

There’s never a bad time to go to Spain, and you can do it for less than you might expect with this package from Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo), plus a couple of bonus nights in Lisbon, Portugal.



Every package includes roundtrip air from basically any US airport (prices will vary), and tons of dates are available from now through September. Once you’re over the Atlantic, you’ll have your hotels covered for three nights in Barcelona, three nights in Madrid, and two nights in Lisbon, plus transportation between the cities. At each destination, your breakfast is included (a buffet, no less), you’ll have private transfers to and from airports, and you’ll even get some private and guided tours of the must-see sights like the Sagrada Familia.

Prices start at around $2,200 per person (based on double occupancy), which is a bit more than some other vacation packages, but between the air, the intercity transportation, the tours, and the hotel nights, it’s a lot cheaper than if you booked everything yourself.

Thousands of our readers have bought Dremels over the years, but if you need some new accessories to tackle a specific job, or if the sanding attachments that yours came with are starting to wear down, this official Dremel accessory kit is cheaper than ever today.

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKEY007. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth keeping spares in your luggage for rental cars, or on your desk to use as a makeshift phone stand.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, plus an extra $60 on each if you use a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added an even higher end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.



It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My pick: The cordless Dyson V6 HEPA (new, not refurbished) for $184.

That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 20% off.

Having the proper footwear is the difference between spending the day working and spending the day in the Emergency Room. If you’ve been living dangerously lately, why not invest in a pair of work boots that won’t have you fighting for workers’ comp? Amazon is marking down work and safety boots to under $100, but it’s today only, so you should probably get to work.

Crest 3D White Brilliance isn’t just toothpaste - it’s a two-step system for whitening your teeth. First, brush your teeth for one minute with the toothpaste from the Step 1 tube, then without rinsing, brush for another minute with whitening gel from the Step 2 tube.



If you’re curious to try it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a 25% coupon on the system, bringing it down to $10 at checkout.

For one day only, Amazon’s shaving the price of one of our readers’ favorite electric razors, the Panasonic Arc4. This particular one even includes a pop-up precision trimmer for sideburns and the hairs just under your nose. $80 is within $3 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, but it’s a Gold Box deal, so it won’t be around long.



Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you deal you won’t want to miss.

Not only is there 40% off basically everything on their site, they also have free shipping, today only.

Plus, their deal of the day is the New Balance 220 for just $33.

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But they have two another deal you’re going to want to check out.

Their two codes live right now, PRESDAY for 20% off everything, and 30% off sale styles with the code EVENBETTER, stack at checkout so you can get even more discounts on sale items.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardware. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an 30% off pretty much their entire site, including the sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code SALE30. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

GIF

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 60% off literally everything that’s on sale already when you use the code HAPPY. Their sale section has a ton of really awesome outwear, sweaters, pants, and more. I’m eyeing this pink skirt, and if you’re looking for an good transitional piece, how about this velvet blazer?

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and it’s down to $120 right now on Amazon, about $30 less than usual. That’s not quite as enticing as its $99 Black Friday discount, but by any other measure, it’s a deal worth running for.



Prefer something nearly as smart in a more fashionable package? The Alta HR is down to the same price.

And if you’re looking for a full smart watch experience, both the Blaze and Ionic are also on sale.

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2018 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or you need a new pair, L.L.Bean is giving you 25% off any order of with the code GET25. Stave off what’s left of the winter weather in the best way you know how.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including the perfect spring rain jacket in new colors), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming travels.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles for basically the rest of February. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

Top Gaming Deals

While you can often find better per-month prices on Xbox Live Gold by buying 12 months at a time, if you’ve got commitment issues, Amazon’s discounting three-month membership cards to $15, down from their usual $25.

If you missed out on Black Friday, PlayStation’s excellent VR bundles are back on sale today for the same price we saw during the holiday shopping season.



$300 gets you the headset, camera and a copy of Doom, or for $50 more, you can add a set of Move controllers and get Skyrim instead. Don’t worry, that arrow in the knee isn’t real, it’s just a video game.

This 3D Westeros puzzle is basically the Game of Thrones opening credits map, but in real life. It’s a jigsaw puzzle, overlaid with a 3D topography map, topped with 3D models of the continent’s greatest cities. Based on characters’ travel speeds in the show’s most recent season, I think it’s also at 1:1 scale.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $49 today on both the physical and digital version, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

