Today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is ostensibly meant for PC gamers, and indeed, there are lots of deals in here that will make them happy. But everyone could an extra external hard drive or a better router, so there are a lot of deals worth checking out for non-gamers as well.



A few of our favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, include a pouch to keep them from tangling, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $10 each, they cost half as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKERA82, in the color of your choice.

This Onkyo receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and six HDMI ports, and Amazon’s marked it down to $559 today. That’s about $140 less than usual, but the deal is only available today.



Not everybody needs a Pelican case, but if you transport fragile equipment with any regularity, you know that they make some of the toughest boxes out there. A whole bunch of different sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and while they still don’t come cheap, they’re all watertight, dustproof, and won’t get crushed in an airline cargo hold.

There are no bad places to put down Qi wireless charging pads, but your car might just be the best place. Two of iOttie’s popular wireless charging car mounts are on sale for $34 today, down from their usual $50.



Unfortunately, the dashboard version I own isn’t included in the sale, but you do get to choose between an air vent mount and a CD slot mount.

Once you’ve use a CyberPower’s swiveling surge protectors, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. Today on Amazon, get it for just $7, an all-time low.

Update: The color bulbs have gone up by a dollar, to $41, but now the white ambiance bulbs are on sale for an all-time low $22. These can’t display the full RGB spectrum, but they can do a full range of white light temperatures, including daylight.

If you already have a Philips Hue Hub (or an Echo Plus, which works as a Hue Hub), it’s time to stock up on bulbs. The full-color, 60W equivalents are down to $41 today, which is about as cheap as they ever get outside of Black Friday. Hue works best when all of the bulbs in your home, or at least in a given room, are compatible, so buy a bunch!

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light and fan switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $11, the best price we’ve ever seen on something like this.



You don’t think you need a portable jump starter until you really, really need one. This iClever 600A jump starter has enough oomph to jump start basically any passenger vehicle, and of course, it also has USB ports to charge your phone.

Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.1 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKER780), or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.



Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code ANKER411.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

These $8 gloves (with promo code DR5MYTKE) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Photo: Amazon

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a brand new one on Amazon today for $249, down from its usual $324. We see refurbished Dyson deals pretty frequently, but this is a great chance to save one that’s unsullied by any previous owners.



If it’s still a little chilly in the evenings where you live, this Amazon fire pit sale is for you. They have 10 pits to pick from, including this hammered copper tub, a campfire ring with star and moon cutouts, this pedestal style pit, and more. Just remember, it will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so wait for this deal to burn up.

Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.



Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $10, or $9 if you use Subscribe & Save. If you prefer Biotrue, that also has a $5 coupon that brings it down to $11, but you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save in that case.

Spending $350 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this machine (also refurbished) about 9 months ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $350 price tag is $130 less than the last time we posted this deal. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this one has my vote.

Photo: Amazon

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route.

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $35 is the best price this set has ever been, and it’ll pay for itself by keeping your food from going stale. Fill it with anything and store it much more easily than that half-open bag of chips you’re using a binder clip to hold closed.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal will spoil quickly.



Photo: Amazon

Millennials can’t afford homes because they spend all their money on avocado slicers.

In less than a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the newer models just got its best discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for around $40 is worth checking out, if you ask me.

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.

It’s not the best deal we’ve seen, but Amazon’s $1 coupon is a decent little discount, if you need to restock.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED added a set of hooks to its smallest motion-sensing stick-anywhere light, which makes a ton of sense. That means you can easily hang your keys by the door when you get home at night, or hang up belts in a dimly-lit closet. Use promo code E7VL88AS to get it for $10.



For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code DDL9LEJG, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you want to get one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometers, but are little turned off by the $75+ price tag, consider the Thermapen’s little brother, the ThermoPop. They’re on sale today for $20 a piece when you buy 2 or more.

The ThermoPop displays the temperature slightly slower than the larger Thermapen (we’re talking the difference of a second here), and is accurate within 2°F. So, go ahead and pick one up for yourself and gift one to your foodie friends, this sale might not last long.

As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.



Beach season is upon us. If you’re looking to watch your weight, step right up to this Innotech bathroom scale. It’ll cost you just $15 today when you enter code DEAL1538.

It doesn’t have any fancy app or bluetooth connectivity, but it does have a large LCD display and an extraordinary 4.7 stars from over 2,000 reviewers.

Now that the weather’s finally nice enough to head to the water, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on highly rated fishing gear. You’ll find deals on reels, rods, clothes, and more, but these prices are only available today, so don’t let this sale be the one that got away.

The hundreds of items in Target’s spring apparel clearance section are already really affordable, but for a limited time, promo code SAVE20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout. Plus, if you have a Target REDCard, you’ll save an extra 5%, and get free two day shipping.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Our readers bought a ton of FOCX’s first Kickstarter-funded wallet, and now the company is back with a whole new line.



While they look similar at a glance, there are subtle differences between the three wallets included in the campaign. The Minimalist and the Accountant are nearly identical, except that The Accountant has an extra elastic strap, and leaves one side of the front leather facade open, rather than stitching it completely shut. Focx markets this as a coin holder, but I found that it works great for cash as well. The Purist adds an extra strip of leather that closes around the wallet, adding a dedicated cash holder and protecting your cards, at the expense of some added bulk.

All three wallets are very small, look great, and are primarily constructed from elastic, meaning you can stuff a ton of cards in there. The main compartment has a two-sided pull tab that gives you easy access to your most-used cards, but cards you store on the back of the wallet are still easy enough to access.

As is typical on Kickstarter, early backers get the biggest discounts, so pledging early is good for your, uh, wallet.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 20% promo code PRSPRING.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Try not to panic, but Amazon is raising the price of Prime for the first time in four years, from $99 per year to $119. The change goes into effect on May 11 for new members, and June 16 for renewing members. This is obviously disappointing, if not surprising given all the benefits Amazon’s added since 2014. But if your renewal date is after June 16, there is (probably) a way to get another year at the old price.



The trick is to buy an Amazon Prime gift subscription now, and then redeem it on your account once it comes time to renew. The fine print on gift memberships says that redeeming them with an existing Prime account will net a gift card for the amount you paid, rather than an additional year of Prime, so you’ll need to remember to cancel your membership before you redeem the gift. Luckily, if you go into your account settings, there’s an option to receive a reminder three days before your account is set to auto-renew.

Let me be clear, while this trick worked the last time Amazon raised the price of Prime, it’s entirely possible it won’t this time. Amazon would be in its rights to not allow people to redeem $99 Prime gift memberships after the price goes up. But I feel pretty confident that, in the worst case scenario, they’d at least give you a gift card for whatever you paid, so you wouldn’t really be out any money. It’s a small risk, but could be worth it to save $20.

Here’s the perfect gift for the Zelda fan with everything. Hyrule Historia is your definitive guide to the history of the Zelda franchise, and it’s down to $22 today, its best price in months.

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find light-up D20 dice, levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

The vast majority of Humble’s game bundles focus on PC games, but their latest collaboration with Capcom and SEGA is just for PlayStation owners.



The bundle includes a dozen titles (seven for PS4, three for PS3, and two for the Vita), including hits like Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to get all of the games.

As an added bonus, Humble Monthly members (you are a Humble Monthly member, right?) who unlock the highest tier will also get $2 added to their Humble Wallets.

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on May 1, you’ll get access to six new games, including Gone Home and Psychonauts, just for starters. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. There’s also still time to download April’s games, which include Steamworld Dig 2 and Tales From the Borderlands. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

