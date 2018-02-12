Start off your week with deals on a KitchenAid stand mixer, TurboTax software, a Hasbro game Gold Box, and more.



You can experience Sennheiser HD’s superior sound quality in wireless form today with this deal on their more affordable 4.40 around ear headphones for $100.

This pair boasts up to 25 hours of battery life, and although they do not have any noise-canceling features, they’re about $40 less than usual. Music to your ears.

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $50, a $20 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

This inexpensive, compact sound bar probably isn’t ideal for your main home theater—it’s only two channels, and doesn’t have a subwoofer—but for $59 with the code KINJAOCF, it would be a massive upgrade for, say, a kitchen or bedroom where you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. It’s also wall-mountable, and will also work as a big, loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

The newest edition to the SONOS family, the SONOS One, is an Alexa-enabled speaker that fills the room with sound and will actually listen when you want to change the song. Pick up a 2-pack for $398, $20 less than buying two separately, and get a $50 Amazon gift card as well. It’s basically free money and two great speakers.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

Here, in 2018, it only makes sense for power strips to include USB ports. You can save on two different options from Aukey today, one with four AC outlets and four USBs ($16 with code AUKEYAS8), and another with eight outlets, but only two USBs, plus surge protection ($22 with code AUKEYAD2). Either way, these would be great to stick behind your desk or your nightstand.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save 10% with promo code ELABKINJA999.

If you’re getting a little bored of your current iPhone case, Anker will sell you a new one today for just $5, or a pair of glass screen protectors for $7. The options are split out by device in a dedicated post, just be sure to note the promo codes.

You probably won’t use them for at least a few more months, but these Anker dry bags can protect your phone from surf and sand once it’s finally warm enough to get in the water again. Get two for just $7 today on Amazon, while they last.



Amazon’s Valentine’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. I’m not sure they’re the most romantic gifts, but I don’t think anyone’s ever complained about getting a Kindle as a gift. To see them broken out by type, head over here.

This aluminum Anker stand can prop up your phone or tablet at nine different angles, and it’s only $8 today with promo ANKERSTA. If your phone just sits flat on your desk like a paperweight all day, I see no reason not buy this.

This tiny, $7 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code AUKEYU32 to get the deal.



VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

GIF

This lilliputian libation lid liberator leisurely lies in wait until you need to open a bottle, pry open a paint can, or slice open your latest Kinja Deals purchase. Get if for fifteen bucks as of this writing for a preorder.



We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Heating pads soothe sore muscles year-round but during winter these are especially nice to drape over your shoulders while you watch TV or work on your computer to keep you nice and toasty.



This Sunbeam Renue model is contoured, so you it will be more likely to stay in place and provide extra heat all the way to base of your skull. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, so get this deal before it cools down.

Because walking is overrated, the newest edition of the Segway miniPro can travel up to 12.5 miles before needing a charge.

This highly-rated silicone nonstick sheet is just $10, which is a couple of cents away from the lowest price ever.

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. These are durable too, I’ve used the same Silpat for years and it looks as new as the day I bought it.

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, and Jackyled recently launched its own version, and you can get a set for just $5 today with promo code DOZGB8ZR.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, or lining under shelves for soft light. Just remember to add the promo code at checkout.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out 33' strands of copper string lights with remote control for just $10 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since holiday discounts, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.

If you have any home improvement projects in the horizon, you can save up to 40% on your favorite brands of tools like DEWALT, Ridgid, and Ryobi today. They have a Ryobi 8-tool combo kit selling for $100 less than it’s Amazon price, and a DEWALT compound miter saw that is priced $50 less than usual.

These deals will only last through the end of the day, so if you’ve been eyeing these tools, today’s the day.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

If you still haven’t outfitted your kitchen with a KitchenAid, you can get a brand new Professional 6 quart model for just $230, today only as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals. That’s within $10 of the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and though we occasionally see KitchenAids cheaper, those are usually refurbished and/or smaller and less powerful models. This would also make for a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift, and it should arrive just in time if you have Prime.

You ought to have most of your tax forms by now, so if you haven’t started your return yet, you might want to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.

Both the Deluxe and Premier versions are down to their lowest prices on Amazon this year, and are much less than Intuit would charge you directly. This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

Have your “pasta” and eat it too with this $14 spiralizer, if you’re into that sort of thing. It includes five different blades to get the right thickness and shape for your favorite fruit or veggie, plus suction cup feet so it doesn’t slide all over your countertop.

Got a lot of shoes? This 10-tier stand will store up to 50 pairs of shoes, and it’s just $21 today after promo code CUFLL2TR, that’s stomping the price down by $9.

These $7 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well. Use code XJZ2UX6N at checkout.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $11 today, the cheapest it’s been in over 6 months. So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale, if that’s all you’re really interested in.

If you haven’t ordered your Valentine’s flowers yet, this is one of the few times where procrastination pays off. For a limited time, you can click this link to get 25% off any ProFlowers order of $29 or more from this special Valentine’s Day collection.



Options range from your standard roses, to tropical lilies, to combos with teddy bears and chocolate, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding the right bouquet. Plus, nearly every option comes with a variety of vase options (most with reasonable upcharges), and the 25% coupon will apply to those as well. There’s no need to enter a promo code, the discount should apply automatically when you get to checkout.

$50 Off Any Mattress + 2 Free Pillows | Eight Sleep | Promo code PRESIDENT50

There are seemingly dozens of internet mattress companies these days, but Eight Sleep sets itself apart by piling on smart features, and you can try out any of their mattresses for $50 off, plus two free pillows, with promo code PRESIDENT50.

The mattresses themselves are basically what you’ve come to expect from internet mattresses these days: They’re blocks built from multiple layers of different types of foam. With Eight Sleep though, you do get to pick from three different tiers, including one with innersprings that should be more breathable. Whichever mattress you choose, you’ll probably like it just fine, and if you don’t like it, Eight Sleep offers the industry standard 100 night trial period, so you can return it for any reason.

Eight Sleep’s real magic comes from its unique mattress cover, which has smart features built in that you’ll actually want to use. It can track your restfulness, heart rate, and other sleep stats independently for each side of the bed, wake you up with a smart alarm when you’re not deep in a REM cycle, and even integrate with other smart home appliances. So you could conceivably change your thermostat temperature automatically when you get into bed, and start brewing coffee whenever you’re about to wake up.

The best feature though, without question, is dual zone temperature control. Yes, the mattress pad doubles as a smartphone-connected electric blanket to warm each side of the bed independently, which will really come in handy for the rest of winter.

Update: Now down to $16 with the $5 coupon.

Give a Larabars a try with this variety box, just $18 after the $5 off coupon. If you’re unfamiliar with Larabars, they’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan bars, mostly made from dates. This brand has a bunch of interesting flavors, blueberry muffin is my personal favorite, and this variety box is a good option if you aren’t ready to commit to a big box of one flavor.



As always, you can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your next shipment if you don’t want it.



Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $8 today with promo code 799yzyzy. Just toss them in your dryer, and they’ll help agitate your clothes and break up clumps, meaning everything dries faster, come out softer, and has fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.





If it’s measurable, Dr. Meter probably makes something to measure it. Our readers have bought thousands of laser distance measures, IR thermometers, luggage scales, soil moisture meters, and more from them over the years, and now, they finally have a smart bathroom scale.



This operates just like a regular bathroom scale, except it connects to your phone over Bluetooth to store all of your measurements, so you can track how much weight you’re losing (or gaining, it happens) over time. Get it for $28 with promo code MNCGQMSS.

Today’s Gold Box is a gift for your teeth, featuring Sonicare’s Essence+ toothbrush and electric air flosser bundle for just $48. Each piece alone normally costs between $30 - $50, so getting both under $50 is a steal.

First up, the new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.

The entry-level Sonicare toothbrushes have long been our readers’ favorite electric toothbrush because of the durability and battery life. This Sonicare Essence+ is a step up from the base model, as it fits with the entire line of Sonicare brush heads, giving you a lot more options.

Today’s deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out. Your dentist will thank you.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

Burt’s Bees is on the top of my list for when it comes to natural skin care products. Clip this 10% off coupon from Amazon and grab this set full of travel-size products like body lotion, cleanser, shea butter hand cream, and more for only $9.

Merrell makes some of the best footwear in the game, and their Winter Sale, with major discounts on over 80 shoes, can help your feet feel appreciated in the cold. It may not exactly be hiking weather, but if you’re a bold winter camper, or just want to plan ahead, these are the boots you should pick up.

If your Valentine’s Day involves a lot of... exploration, this Babeland sale is right up your alley. With 15% off, plus free shipping, on orders of $99+ at Babeland, when you use the code GIFTS18, you already know these things are tested, tried, and true. Not only that, there are some more utilitarian items as well, like lube, bondage tape, and the like, that you can use to get your order to hit that threshold.

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $16 with promo code APBBUWDS, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for the Valentine’s Day. Use the code KINJA35 and grab any colorway of their sleek Linx or Joule mesh-style watches for just $65.



If the mixed doubles curling and the snowboard teen have infected you with Olympic Fever, the Criterion Collection’s massive Olympic documentary box set is down to $200 today, an all-time low price, and half what it cost when it came out last year.



This set includes documentaries from every Olympiad since 1948, and several others dating back to 1912, the oldest Olympics from which footage is still available. All in all, it’s 32 discs totaling more than 100 hours, so watching the whole thing would be an Olympic-level achievement in its own right, but I’m sure there are some sports fans out there who would love it.

Just in time for the release of the film, Comixology just kicked off a massive Black Panther sale, with hundreds of single issues available for just $1 each, plus big discounts on collections from every era of the series, including the recent issues written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Want to recommend a particular issue or collection? Let us know in the comments.

Do you need a 24-pack of Play-Doh for $12? Probably. Grab that and maybe Operation or Clue while your at it, because Amazon is marking down two pages worth of Hasbro’s most popular games and toys. Teach your kids the heartbreak of Jenga, or stupidly start a game of Monopoly before realizing it takes too damn long.

Dynasty Warriors finally goes open world tomorrow with the release of Dynasty Warriors 9, which means today is the last day to preorder and save 20% with Amazon Prime. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started.



As Nintendo Switch deals go, this is about as good as we’ve seen so far. Walmart will sell you a Switch for its $300 MSRP, and toss in a copy of FIFA 18 for free. After the console turns one year old, we hope we’ll see more bundle deals, and maybe even modest discounts, but hey, who can complain about FIFA on the go?

The latest Humble Bundle has a pretty enticing theme: The best games from last year’s bundles. Name your own price for the likes of Dead By Daylight, Verdun, Turmoil, and more. Just $10 unlocks all of the games, but any donation at all unlocks the first tier.



Plus, if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (which you should be), buying the $10 tier will also get you a $2 Humble Wallet credit.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

