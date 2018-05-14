Start off your week with discounts on a whole bunch of grilling equipment, a carabiner multitool, a NVIDIA graphics card, and more.



If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably high settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 on Amazon today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s a very good deal for this era of crypto-inflated GPU prices.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $49 today, the best price we’ve seen since the holiday shopping season.

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate.

$26 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEPD01 at checkout to save.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can give your older computer, this 1TB Crucial MX300 is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one in quite some time. A worldwide NAND shortage seriously slowed the inexorable downward price trend on these things over the past year or so, but today on Amazon, you can score a 1TB drive for $216, an all-time low on this model.

Don’t need quite that much space? This 500GB drive is also a cheaper than ever deal.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and all colors are back on sale for a great low price.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for just $24 today in red and blue, within $2 of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, grab the classic black for $26 when you clip the $2 off coupon.

$16 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $130 from Verizon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of a short-lived $110 deal on Woot.



If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

It’s officially barbecue season, but if you don’t have the right equipment to host a cookout, you can grab whatever you need from this one-day Amazon Cuisinart sale.



The biggest theme of the sale is portable, tabletop grills, and there are a lot of them, including charcoal and gas options starting at just $19. There’s even a tabletop pizza oven, if that’s your thing.

I suspect the most popular items though will be the smokers, which are so hot right now. Both a 36" propane and 18" charcoal vertical smoker are included for around $100.

And even if you already have a grill you’re happy with, you may want to grab Cuisinart’s deluxe grilling accessory set for $33, which is about $10 less than usual.

You can head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, but remember that they’re only available today, so don’t let this sale overcook.

Update: Back in stock for $255, if you missed it earlier this month.

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $11 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with promo code KJDLVIVA.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Get it for just $180 today with promo code U43X35IY.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out 33' strands of copper string lights with remote control for just $10 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since February, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option for just $17 after you clip the 15% coupon.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself, especially at this price.



If you really love cooking and want to get some better pots and pans, check out this All-Clad nonstick 10-piece set. It’s down from the usual $500 to only $378, the best price we’ve seen in almost a year.

The set includes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stock pot, and all the lids you need to go with them. It’s made from hard anodized aluminum which means it’s designed for quick, even heating. Plus, with a scratch resistant nonstick coating, you won’t have to worry about too much cleaning time.

This deal may not last long, so pick up while it lasts!

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

By virtue of it being a handheld unit, you probably wouldn’t want to use this Hoover carpet cleaner to clean an entire carpet. But it’s perfect for furniture and spot-cleaning stains out of rugs, and at $66, it’s within a few bucks of its best price ever. Assuming you’ve got the space for it, that sure beats renting one from the grocery store every time you spill a glass of wine.



If you’re looking to add some more storage space to your living room or bedroom without getting another big piece of furniture, these faux leather ottoman benches might be a good solution. They collapse down flat, which means, not only do they store things, but when you don’t need them, the ottomans themselves are easy-to-store.

Both the brown and beige colors are down $8 from their usual $50 price tag and they have a very impressive 4.4 stars and over 2,000 reviews.

A regular carabiner isn’t all that useful in everyday life, but Gear Grit’s G2 earns its spot on your bag with over 10 different functions, including a wire cutter, screwdrivers, and a ruler. Get it for $14 today with promo code G2MULTIX50.



Contigo, purveyor of your longtime favorite travel mug, now makes a vacuum insulated water bottle as well, and you can grab one for an all-time low $15 today. The Autospout Ashland can keep your drink cold for up to 12 hours, and its lid includes a pop-up straw and a cover to keep dirt away when it’s closed. Plus, it just looks really nice. Get the red (sorry, “Sangria”) version for just $15 today.

Store all your snacks, dry foods, liquids, and pretty much anything else you can think of in this highly-rated 10-piece set of airtight containers for just $42, the best price we’ve ever seen. For context, that would be a good price on OXO’s equivalent 5-piece set.

The classic, iconic Bodum Brazil french press is only $14 today when you clip the $6 coupon. French press is our readers’ favorite way to make coffee, and this model’s 4-star review average speaks for itself.

You probably can always need a new laptop backpack, and this one has multiple features to make your commute easier and safer. This $20 bag (with promo code 510FP196) has a hidden laptop compartment in the back of the backpack that “provides easy access to the laptop directly” and the zipper can easily be locked.

Let the power of steam clean your bathroom and kitchen with this Bissell steam shot hard-surface cleaner. It’s designed to get dirt out of tile grout and soap scum out of showers and tubs. It even comes with seven attachments to help you clean hard-to-reach places, like all the nooks and crannies around your stove and sinks. h/t Susan Richarte

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

If you’ve watched daytime TV in the last few months, you’ve seen Gotham Steel pans. Now, you can try one out yourself for just $10.



Despite the fact that it has the word “steel” in the name, the cooking surface is actually a nonstick ceramic, which won’t be as prone to flaking as teflon, can stand up to sustained 500 degree temperatures in the oven, and is also dishwasher safe.

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually three shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. No matter what you’re using it for, you get your choice of 17 different length settings, and a battery that lasts for over an hour per charge. Today’s $40 deal is about $10-$20 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

GORUCK’s military-inspired GR1 dominated our Co-Op for the best everyday backpack, and they’re rewarding our readers with an extremely rare 15% discount with promo code KINJA15.

Now, even with the code, this is still a $250 backpack. I’m not blind to the fact that that’s a lot of money. But every GR1 is hand-built over the course of four hours in the USA, is covered by a lifetime warranty, and by basically all accounts is just incredibly well-made. There’s a very real chance that this will be the last backpack you ever have to buy.



Own one? Let us know what you think in the comments.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over hundreds of items from “big brands,” which in this case includes Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Just select the brand from the top of the landing page, and then you can filter by item type and gender.

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

This Amazon coupon will shave $2 off the prices of these Gillette and Venus razors. On the mens’ side, there’s a good selection of Fusion5s and Mach3s razors. For the ladies, they have a few different Venus razors, and $2 off a bikini trimmer, just in time for swimsuit season.



Just to note, some of these are add-on items, so they’ll need to ship with a larger order.

You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Note: It looks like there’s a lot of exclusions, but the code does work on things. I promise.

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Newbury Mills has quickly become one of our favorite shirt makers, with offerings that can be dressed up or down, worn tucked or untucked, and with or without a tie. They also resist wrinkles well and are 100% soft SUPIMA cotton. Our readers can grab three for $99, plus additional shirts for $33 each. Considering one shirt is normally priced over $80, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your entire wardrobe. Just be sure to add at least three to your cart (you can mix and match styles), and use promo code kinja330 at checkout to get the deal.

Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.

The latest Star Wars film deserves to be seen in 4K, if only for the scenes set on Crait, and you can grab the 4K Blu-ray for an all-time low $22 on Amazon right now. It also includes a regular Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy too.

Sphero Mini | $36 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $36. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expression.

Today’s price is an all-time low on the Mini model, it’s available in multiple colors, and I may just buy it to use as a cat toy.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One, today features the best collection of console deals that we’ve seen in some time.



The highlight here is the ultra-powerful Xbox One X for $400 with promo code ALT85. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the code to work.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Amazon’s also taking $50 off the 1TB Sea of Thieves and PUBG Xbox One S bundles.

This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $28 today with promo code 2KZHTZUN. That gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.

You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are in this post. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

