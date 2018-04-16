Load up your cart with discounts on Anker car accessories, gaming PCs, Grenco’s 4/20 sale, and more.

If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can score a great deal on an HP Omen gaming laptop or desktop, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.



On the desktop side, you can get a box with a GTX 1060 for $600. You’d probably want to pop an SSD and some more RAM in there, but in the age of cryptomining, that’s a solid deal for the GPU you’re getting.

The best deal on the laptop side is probably this model, which includes a 1050TI, a Core i7, and a 1TB HDD/128GB SSD storage combo for $800.

For the rest of your options, be sure to head over to Amazon before these start selling out.

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $105 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale.



Or, for just $75, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Photo: Amazon

Between your phone, your tablet, your wearable, your headphones, and your battery packs, a two-port USB travel charger probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Luckily, this one from Aukey includes four ports, with a whopping 8A of power shared between them. Get it for $16 with promo code AUKEYU48.

Photo: Gizmodo

The GoPro Hero5 Black is no longer the latest and greatest—the Hero6 can shoot 4K/60 rather than just 4K/30, for example—but it’s still a terrific action camera with enough features to please nearly every adrenaline junkie. And at $250 plus a $35 Target gift card (compared to $400 for the Hero6), it’s an absolute steal.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If there are still rooms in your house where Alexa can’t hear your requests, you can fix that today with $10 off an Echo Dot, or $15 off an Echo. My dream of a bathroom Echo may just become a reality today.

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

While deals on older Apple Watch models aren’t uncommon, we don’t see too many discounts on the new Series 3. Today though, (checks notes...) Nike? Is offering some of the best savings we’ve seen.



Choose from a bunch of different sizes, finishes and band styles, and be sure to check if you’re buying an LTE model or not, as both are included in the sale.



The Series 3 is where the Apple Watch really came into its own as a product, and is probably the best wearable you can buy if you’re really into fitness. It’s very waterproof, includes built-in GPS, and the LTE models can stream music, or receive calls and texts while you’re out on a run.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

With folding prongs and 4.8A of power split between the two USB ports, the iClever BoostCube is a very solid travel charger, and an absolute steal for $6. Just be sure to use promo code ICWC0599 at checkout to save.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $140 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $13 tool kit (with promo code ORTB1234) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$14 (with promo code TTTTZZZZ) is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now just $30 after the $2 off coupon

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Step on the accelerator and get over to Amazon, because they’re running a one-day deal on Anker’s popular car accessories right now.



First up, you can choose from two car chargers. One has Quick Charge 3.0 on both ports, and that’s cool and all, but you should probably get the Roav for just $1 more. It still has Quick Charge 3.0 (only on one port, instead of both), and uses Bluetooth to mark on a map where you parked, and even lets you change the LED light color with your phone.

The sale also includes a pair of popular dash cams. The main difference between the two is Wi-Fi: The $51 model has it, and the $45 one doesn’t, which should make the decision pretty easy. The Wi-Fi model has a narrower operating temperature range though: 32℉-149℉ vs. -4℉-158℉, so you may want to opt for the cheaper model if you live in an extreme climate.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie has long made some of our readers’ favorite smartphone car mounts, and four different models are on sale this week for some of the best prices ever.



All four sale models are traditional dash mounts—no CD slot or air vent trickery here—so I’d recommend going with the former flagship, the One Touch 2. Its extendable arm brings the phone closer to your eyeline, and it only costs a couple bucks more than most of the other options.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $23 with promo code I9ZAGADQ. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag these a duo of Contigo travel mugs, both of which are under $30 today. On top of being $5 to $10 less than usual, they come highly recommended. Our readers selected the vacuum-insulated travel mugs as their favorite because of the mug’s heat retention capabilities and leak-proof seal. You definitely won’t regret buying two.



If you’re a tea drinker, snap in this infuser for just $10.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. Amazon’s best selling travel steamer is just $17, a couple bucks less than usual. It heats up in 2 minutes, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time, and will easily fit into your suitcase. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted a great low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few welcome features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back to clean floors.

$300 is the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season, when it was available for $275.

Photo: Amazon

You could eyeball your angles with a bubble measure, or you could use this Tacklife digital gauge, which measures angles down to 1/10 of a degree. For just $6, why not add it to your toolbox?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I used to chop garlic by hand, and I think deep down, I was hoping I’d cut my finger off just so I’d have an excuse to stop. That all changed when I bought a garlic press, which minces (really, purees) a clove in a matter of seconds, no tedious peeling required. This press from Calphalon is down to $10 as an add-on item today, one of its best prices ever.



Just note that pressed garlic is much more intense than chopped or minced garlic, so you may want to use one or two fewer cloves in some recipes.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog hammock from AmazonBasics looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. We’ve posted deals on a few of these before, but AmazonBasics’ is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.5 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it a little cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be an Add-on Item, but this storage case is only $6 and you probably need it more than you think. Store comforters, table clothes, curtains, and more, plus it easily folds up when you’re not storing anything in it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, two such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including a wireless ones that syncs to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Wi-Fi one ($12 with code WS86992L plus a 20% clippable coupon on the page) will work with both iOS and Android, but there’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($13 with code ER2QNVZN), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If this week’s Ireland and South America vacation packages didn’t quite fit the bill for you, could we talk you into Spain?



Gate 1 Travel’s latest package includes flights, six hotel nights in three southern Spanish cities, daily breakfast, three dinners with wine, all of your transfers, and the services of a tour guide, starting at $1299 per person with promo code TZWAFSN. Just be sure to eat all of the paella. Not a lot of paella...all of the paella.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Fun fact: A good supply of bubbly water is like 50% of the capital you need to start a successful media company, and you can 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in eight different flavors for just $9 right now with Subscribe & Save and a 15% coupon, or 18 cans in three flavors for $8 with the same combination of discounts.

Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years worth of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

If you’re looking for a more affordable (albeit less powerful) option, this Sun Joe model is at its all-time-low price today, just $56.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code QI8OEDUV.

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more. I have the Static V2 pad and for $40, I’m kind of pissed I can’t return mine and grab it from Amazon.



Note: No, that’s not a giant Cheeto. It’s a sleeping bag.

If you saw this backpack on the street, you probably wouldn’t have any idea that it’s actually an insulated cooler.



The Igloo Daytripper, in addition to dry pockets for your phone and keys, is mostly comprised of a large, insulated compartment for drinks, snacks, and ice, so you can pack a picnic for places where regular coolers are too cumbersome to bring. Shane has tried one out, and came away impressed.

$60 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so grab it and you’ll have an excuse to go for a picnic.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything during their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.



Photo: Dorco

Even without discounts, Dorco offers some of the best deals in shaving, and now you can try their six-blade Dorco Pace 6 razor for just $10, complete with a handle, six cartridges, and even some shaving cream. Just use promo code KINJA412X at checkout to save $10.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Super Straps

Super Straps can’t save you from potentially getting seen wearing a backpack, but they can take away the physical pain.

Super Straps are brilliant little simple machines that create an arc under your backpack straps with a quick pull. It might not seem like it would do much at first blush, but the effects of greatly increasing the surface area over which the force is distributed are immediately noticeable.

I’ve been testing an aesthetically rough but functionally final prototype of Super Straps with my Cotopaxi Allpa with great results. Preorder for $49 and take a load off.

25 years later, Ken Burns’ Civil War documentary series still stands as a seminal work in documentary filmmaking, and the remastered Blu-ray is marked down to $41 today on Amazon, an all-time low.



That gets you six discs and 700 minutes of content, including a new making-of featurette.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $7, an all-time low.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

Screenshot: Amazon

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.



The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Screenshot: Amazon

Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

