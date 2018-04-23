A huge board game sale, our readers’ favorite printer, the final day for the sitewide Casper mattress sale, and much more kick off today’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have enough Qi pads in your life, a couple of great ones are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I suspect the more popular option will be this 10W pad for just $9, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on any pad from a well-known brand like RAVPower. It’ll only charge iPhones at 5W, but compatible Android phones will be able to take advantage of the 10W power.

If you’re an iPhone owner and want to charge at faster speeds though, this $37 charging stand supports Apple’s needlessly complicated 7.5W charging standard. Just note that it has to be plugged into the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to operate; you can’t just plug it into any USB port.

Both deals are only available today though, so don’t miss out.

Photo: Amazon

Update: This code was supposed to bring the price down to $20, but it seems like it’s only dropping to $26. We’ll update this post if we can figure out what’s wrong.

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$120 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 256GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. It’s going to be a long time until USB-C completely supplants the older connector, so you’ll definitely get some use out of this thing. $65 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this capacity.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), this 27" IPS display from LG is on sale for an all-time low $399 today. It even has FreeSync built in to match the monitor’s refresh rate to a game’s frame rate.

Tile Mate 4-Pack | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $40 4-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get a pair of 6' cables for just $22. It’s one of the best things you’ll buy for yourself this year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.The gold model is down to $65 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice (except brown and grey) for just $60 with promo code BESTCHOICEGRAVITY. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.

Update: Sold out

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re in need of a new hand mixer, this KitchenAid one is just $26, the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever seen. It has 5 speeds to take care of most of your stirring needs, and has an impressive 4.2 stars with 2,600 reviews. The beautiful empire red color is an added bonus.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever take long road trips, the endless miles might pass by a little faster if you’re getting a massage along the way. This Naipo massaging cushion cover is designed for car seats, but it includes both car and AC power adapters, so you can use it at home as well. Get it for $40 today with promo code MTALXAK9.

Image: Amazon

Upgrade your pots and pans with Amazon’s Copper Chef sale, today only. Why are copper pans a big deal? Copper conducts heat 20 times more effectively than stainless steel, boasting better heat distribution, and the ability to withstand heat up to 850°, which means you’ll be able to use these in your Big Green Egg or similar cooker. Plus, these pans are all up to 25% off today.

The largest set in the sale contains all the basic pans you need, with two frying pans, two sauce pans, a casserole pan, and they’ve thrown in a fry basket and a strainer. They’re also offering some frying pan sets, in both round and square, and deep dish pans. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this sale to cool down.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily and cheaply pawned off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, this ECOVACS vacuum has solid reviews, and are insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code ECOVACS1. You can even control it from your phone, which is very rare in this price range.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been putting up with streaks and squeaks for too long, today’s Michelin Radius sale on Amazon is the only excuse you need to replace your windshield wiper blades.



Prices vary based on size, but several blades are available for under $10; just be sure to use Amazon’s car parts tool at the top of the page to see which ones you need for your vehicle. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 164', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Use promo code K9FQ5X9U and see the discount at checkout.

$15's a great price for an Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart plug, but the fact that this one has a couple of USB charging ports too is a nice cherry on top. Just use code CLEVER99 at checkout to save $5.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Image: Amazon

This table lamp may not have LED lights or be able to charge your phone, but it’s touch sensitive and has a full RGB spectrum. Use the code AUKEYTL6 at checkout and add one of these to your nightstand and make your bedroom into a disco.

Photo: Casper

Update: This sale ends today.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $225 on the new, advanced Wave mattress (which is going to get more expensive starting next week, so you’re basically stacking discounts). Just use promo code NUMBERONE at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have the weekend, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like RXBAR’s mint chocolate flavor, Amazon will ship you a dozen bars for under $20 today, if you use Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel after your first order, unless you want to keep receiving them (which you very well might!).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $7 fan has a built in battery pack, so you can use it outdoors, or fold it up and set it on your desk at work. Depending on the speed, that battery pack will last you between three and 10 hours, and since it uses USB, it’s easy to recharge in a pinch. Just be sure to use promo code G7QIHIW7 at checkout to save 50%.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shaving is the pits (especially in the pits). Make your life a little bit easier with this sale on hair removal tools from Braun and Venus. Pick up an epilator for quick, relatively painless hair removal, or opt for something a little more permanent and go for the Silk-Expert light-therapy hair removal tool. Either way, you won’t need to shave as much anymore, which is a win in my book.



Note: The price for the Silk-Expert is after the $50 mail-in rebate you get with purchase.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Suck in about $50 in savings on this 100-ounce Camlbak K.U.D.U 8 hydration pack from Woot. These K.U.D.U packs are the tightest and lightest packs, but still have some storage space to carry your phone, keys, and any bike repair tools you might need. They’re listed around $100 on Amazon, so this Woot deal is a no-brainer if you’ve been thirsting for a new pack.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you aren’t freaked out by privacy concerns of DNA testing kits (basically, they may sell anonymized genetic data, but not personally identifiable data), the tests are getting better, and 23andMe’s are on sale today.

Both the Health + Ancestry (which now has FDA approval to test for breast cancer risk factors) and Ancestry (which is a lot more precise than it used to be) are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. I probably wouldn’t buy one as a gift, but if you want to try one yourself, these are great prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Cole Haan removed the $175+ threshold, so it’s now 30% off any order.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Alton Brown is everyone’s favorite quirky science teacher/chef/TV star. His 2016 book, EveryDayCook features recipes that Alton actually cooks himself on a regular basis, so you know they have to be good. You can download it to your Kindle for just $2 today.

Screenshot: Humble

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.



Update: Back in stock!

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for Amazon, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your board game cabinet has been gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your collection with today’s board game Gold Box sale on Amazon, the largest we’ve ever seen.



Inside, you’ll find dozens of games to appeal to every age group, and there are some buttons on the top of the page to help you sort through the deluge. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. Just be sure to set aside a few minutes...it’s a big sale.

Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments below.

Screenshot: Amazon

Even if you had issues with the first one, Ni No Kuni II is worth picking up for any JRPG fans out there, if only for the gorgeous animation. The game’s only a month old, but all three editions are cheaper than ever on PS4 today, if you don’t include preorder discounts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

Sphero BB-8 + Force Band | $80 | Amazon

Sphero BB-8 | $70 | Amazon

Sphero’s BB-8 RC droid remains one of the coolest toys ever made, and now that its Force Band can also control your home through IFTTT, it’s even more enticing.

If you hurry, Amazon will sell you the BB-8 and the band together for $80, an all-time low.

You can also get BB-8 by himself for $70.

