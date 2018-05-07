Grab discounts on Amazon Echoes, Kindles, and Fire TV sticks, plus find some jewelry for your mom, a iPhone charging dock, and more great deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Mother’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Mom’s had a new Kindle on her list, or if you want to get her an Echo Dot or Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well. Head over to this post to see all the options.







Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

ElevationDock 4 | $40 | Amazon | Promo code GETDOCK4

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we have the first ever discount on it today.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

It’s never been discounted from its usual $60, but you can get it for $40 today with promo code GETDOCK4, in both black and silver.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale on Amazon for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $87. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code AD15 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 (with promo code X53L9VCY).

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code ABCDE555. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Photo: Amazon

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code promokinja. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here. It’s the same product, and the deal still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$90 might sound like a lot of money to spend on a toothbrush, but this Oral-B 7500 comes with three replacement heads, fancy Bluetooth technology that will track your brushing techniques and show you tips on your phone, and a pressure sensor to alert you if your brushing too hard. We’ve never seen this toothbrush below $100, and today’s $90 price tag will only last through the end of the day or until these sell out, so don’t wait too long. Your dentist will thank you.

Image: Amazon

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code GC49CN8E, matching an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $16 today with promo code PNAIKIJM (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: If you missed this a few weeks ago, this food dehydrator is even cheaper on Woot today.

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $180 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

We’ve seen this sell for around $175 on Amazon, but discounts on this are relatively rare, so if you’d rather not wait for the next sale, today’s price on Woot is a very good deal.

Image: Amazon

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $18. Today’s price on the white Dash egg cooker is a few bucks less than usual and the best price we’ve seen since February.

You guys have bought thousands of these things and it’s Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, carrying a stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers. Grab one before they sell out.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago!

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Image: Amazon

If you’re stacking your frying pans on top of each other, you’re probably scratching off the nonstick finish. Grab one of these $20 pan organizers and you won’t have to worry about it. Plus, your cabinet will look a little more tidy. Be sure to clip the $5 off coupon.



There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $21 compressor (with code HX8NKJ9V), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, or maybe you’re just eyeing something for yourself. Whatever’s happening, Amazon’s pair of deals on jewelry probably have something for it.



First, look through almost thirty options of Anne Klein jewelry and watches, all under $60. If you’re looking for something unique but simple, this is the sale you’ll want to take advantage of.

The second sale is for the pearl-lover. Choose a pair of freshwater pearl earrings, a bracelet, or a necklace (or all three).

LuminAID PackLite Firefly Solar Lantern | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

LuminAID PackLite Max Solar Lantern with USB Charger | $35 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

Avid Shark Tank fans will remember LuminAID, a company that creates inflatable, solar-powered lights that are are designed for both disaster relief and regular camping trips.

Now, they’re back with a whole new product line, and you can save big on two different lights with promo code 30KINJADEALS. The LuminAID PackLite Firefly is a cube-shaped take on the company’s original inflatable lights, and is capable of putting out up to 75 lumens (roughly five or six regular candles), and running for up to 18 hours on its dimmest setting. It can also flicker like a candle if you want to use it while eating dinner, and can recharge itself with an integrated solar panel, or any microUSB charger. That promo code will knock it down to $17.

The more interesting product though is the new LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1, which is bigger than the PackLite Firefly and twice as bright, but more importantly includes a USB port to charge your phone. Granted, that little solar panel and the relatively small 2,000mAh battery mean that you won’t want to rely on it for a full charge, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, even if you’re well off the grid. You can save $15 on yours with code 30KINJADEALS.

If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $100 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet. Use the code UASPRING20 and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



Graphic: Hulu

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game is discounted about $6 today.



Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $24 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.

