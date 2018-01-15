$30 off Anker’s latest robotic vacuum, ultra-light down jackets from Uniqlo, and a $40 Alexa speaker lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.
Top Tech Deals
If Anker’s Eufy Genie is basically an Echo Dot, but cheaper, then Anker’s new ZOLO Halo is like an Echo Dot, but upgraded. Oh, and cheaper too.
Joining a few true wireless earbuds under Anker’s new ZOLO smart audio umbrella, the Halo is a 5W speaker with microphones and Alexa built right in. It won’t be as loud or clear as a full-sized Echo with its 15W speakers, but it’ll be a huge upgrade from the likes of the Dot or the Genie, which boasts only a 2W speaker.
We expect the Halo to typically retail for $60, but to celebrate its launch, Anker’s offering it for $40 right now, or $10 cheaper than the typical price of the Echo Dot.
Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.
My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $250's a pretty penny, but it’s within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever offered.
Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.
If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We’ve seen it for as low as $230 briefly in the past, but this deal will have it to you in time for the Super Bowl.
If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.
The solar panel on this 15,000mAh battery pack will only give it a trickle charge, but it’d still be good to have for camping trips or extended power outages, if only for peace of mind.
iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.
It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code E6T2I3Z6 will knock that down to $24.
If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $92 today, down from its usual $130-$150.
While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.3 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.
Giant plugs that block other outlets should be made illegal, but until our big, strong president nukes all of the offenders, this swiveling surge protector from Belkin might be your only recourse.
You can also save big on a standard power strip, without swiveling outlets.
Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, but today, you can get it for $40 with code HKXW3LA5.
Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage for free, 15 days worth of motion detection footage for $100/year for five cameras, or $100/year per camera to store 15 days worth of all the footage the camera shoots, whether it detected motion or not. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.
Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code KINJA566. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.
Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.
Top Home Deals
The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum recently got upgraded to a new and improved model, and you can suck up yours today for just $220 after clipping the $30 coupon on the product page the best deal we’ve seen in several months.
It has the features you guys loved about the first model - remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair.
If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Just $15 gets you six different sound options, plus the ability to use it plugged in or with AA batteries.
Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but not willing to spend $40-$50 to try one out? This TP-Link alternative has a nearly identical feature set for half the price. Just like a WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically.
I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer is just $13 with promo code KINJA568, and heats up in 120 seconds, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.
Anker’s settings its sights on the affordable LED lighting market with the release of its Lumi night lights, and right now, you can save a few bucks on a few different types.
The stick-anywhere battery lights include a motion sensor to save power, while the plug-in lights will glow whenever it’s dark.
Treat yourself to a new office chair today with a pair of AmazonBasics sale. You can either be an executive for $81, or a standard mid-back office drone for $55, the choice is yours.
You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $77 (with promo code BZONB96Y), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.
Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.
Voted as one of your favorite food storage sets, this 28-piece Pyrex set also have some glass bakeware for lasagna, brownies, and all that good stuff, which includes lids. It hasn’t been this cheap since last May, so grab this deal before it cool off.
Top Lifestyle Deals
Get your winter apparel in order with down for $60 and under at Uniqlo. Pick up their down vest for just $40, for men and women, or opt for a full outerwear with their classic Ultra Light Down Jacket for $60, both men and women as well. There are even a handful of hooded down parkas for $40, if you hurry.
It’s not your very favorite electric toothbrush, but this Sonicare 2 Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush is the same brand and would be a good way to dip your toe in the water of electric toothbrushes. This brush is specially designed to remove plaque, removing up to 6 times more than a regular manual toothbrush.
It’s just $24 today after $5 coupon, which is just about the lowest we’ve seen this product and very affordable for the Sonicare brand. Your teeth and your dentist will thank you.
if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.
In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $36, or about $14 less than usual.
When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, all of their last season styles are up to 50% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.
Top Media Deals
Whether you’re into travel, fashion, sports, cars, or anything in between, Amazon has a magazine subscription to sell you today. Great deals starting at $5 are available for both print and digital titles in today’s Gold Box; just be sure to note the subscription length when you sign up.
Top Gaming Deals
The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.
Next month’s early access game just just went live, and it’s a doozy. You get Civilization VI, plus the Australian and Viking civilization and scenario packs, all for just $12. You could even cancel your account immediately after downloading the games (not that we’d recommend it, for all of the reasons detailed above), and they’d be yours to keep. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest Civ game.
Want to keep your Switch looking pristine? You can get a 2-pack of glass screen protectors for about $6 today on Amazon.
Pre-order this Bayonetta bundle, a game that, according the description is about “a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.” It’s listed at $60 at Best Buy, but you can get it on Amazon for $52 today, or $48 if you’re a Prime member, so either way it’s a good deal.
