TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are both significantly discounted, for a limited time.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $30, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a handy voice remote that lets you search for shows quickly, or even use any of Alexa’s thousands of skills, no Echo required.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $80, or $20 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $55, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.



Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$28 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code ILVGZV3N), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual. I have this exact card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $50 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code KINJAP34.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Rechargeable batteries only really work if you have...a charger. $15 today gets you four of our readers’ favorite AAs, plus a charger that can accommodate them and rechargeable AAAs. Add in some of Eneloop’s C and D spacers, and it’s effectively a universal charger.



Today’s price is the best we’ve seen all year, but Eneloop deals rarely last long.

Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Verizon just kicked off a big sale offering up to 50% off the latest and greatest phones when you trade in another device. As you might expect, there are a lot of caveats, and Lifehacker broke them all down here. But if you have an eligible device to trade in, and don’t mind sticking with Verizon for two years, this could be a great opportunity.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read LED screen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Today’s deal is $60 less than usual, but it’s an Amazon Gold Box, so harvest yours before the sun goes down.

Update: Back in stock, now with promo code 10SARA.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Use promo code 10SARA to save $10 on a 12-pack of your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

Zojirushi Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer | $361 | Amazon

If you cook rice regularly, you should look into getting a better rice cooker. This highly-rated Zojirushi model is down to the best price we’ve seen in a year and includes an induction heating pressure system, which cooks rice more evenly than traditional methods.

You may be thinking that $361 is a big chunk of change to spend on a rice cooker, and it is. But, when you learn more about how this machine uses fuzzy logic to cook your rice precisely and perfectly every time, it makes more sense.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This larger model can cook up to 1.8 liters of rice at a time and has a killer 4.5-star rating, so grab this rare discount while the sale is still cooking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Can a five-compartment kitchen pan be considered a unitasker? That’s for the philosophers to decide, but I can definitely see the merit of a huge pan with two flat compartments, a large area with raised grill bumps, and two areas with circular indents for eggs and pancakes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code MD42WNUT, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter is (ostensibly) over, which means it’s time to give you car’s paint some TLC to recover from months of road salt and neglect.



For $120 today (down from $160), you can get Torq’s 4.2 star-rated orbital polisher kit with all the waxes, polishes, and sealants you need to get started detailing your car. It sure beats buffing by hand until your arm falls off, and $120 is probably less than you’d pay to have someone else do the same job once.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let this price drive off into the sunset.

Normally $60, these space-saving cutting boards fit into their storage container like file folders for easy access. I own these boards, and although they’re on the smaller side, this set comes with four color-coded boards so it’s easy to grab another one when you run out of room, or when you don’t want to get raw chicken juices close to anything else. They’re dishwasher safe, and at the best price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This 6-piece stackable container set will keep your refrigerator looking presentable. It comes with special sizes for cans and eggs, and then more generic shapes for everything else. This set normally bounces around ~$35, so grab it today for $23 on Woot before this deal gets moldy.



It’s an axe. It’s a saw. It’s cheaper than ever.

Off Grid Tools’ Survival Axe incorporates a 6" fold-out saw blade, a hammer head, hex sockets, a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and naturally, a bottle opener, all into one tool that looks like a prop from your favorite action movie. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen, so grab one before they’re all chopped down.

Note: We’ve previously posted a deal on a very similar product from the same company (currently on sale for an all-time low $60). That one is made in the USA, and uses 1055 carbon steel for the hatchet blade, while today’s model is made in China from 420 steel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare $5 discount on a collection of 12 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gorilla ladders are some of the most highly regarded out there, and when it comes to buying ladders, you don’t want to skimp. This 22' model can support nearly 400 pounds, and can be used in a ton of different positions to suit your needs. At $99 from Home Depot, it’s an absolute steal.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code 4STI6479, matching a deal we saw on it back in February.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Screenshot: Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 25% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. Just us the code TARTEBFF at checkout to see the discount, and get right into stocking up on some of the best beauty buys around.



Note: The major exclusion is Shape Tape, but that’s the usual M.O. for Tarte’s sitewide sales.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is prime hiking season, and you can head out for extended excursions with this TETON internal frame backpack, just $45 on Woot today. The TETON Scout3400 has enough space for 2-4 days worth of supplies, and boasts a stellar 4.5 star rating from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon, where it sells for about $70.



Just remember that like all Woot deals, this price is only available today. Shipping is $5 flat rate, but you can get it shipped for free if you’re a Prime member.

Photo: Amazon

The Fitbit Flex doesn’t have as many advanced sensors as some other Fitbit models. Hell, it doesn’t even have a screen. But it’s tiny, relatively fashionable, water resistant, and will do a fine job of tracking your steps and activity. Verizon currently has it listed for $60, which itself would be a good deal, but once you add it to your cart, you’ll see that price drop to $40. That’s easily the best price we’ve ever seen, but we don’t expect it to last.

This inflatable lounger can be your portable cushion for land and sea. It normally floats around $35+ on Amazon, but is only $22 today with promo code 8FHSY6QG.

It’s sort of like an inner tube that you inflate by running a few steps with one side open, scooping in the wind and then tying to seal - no need to bust out the air pump. Since the whole thing packs into a portable carrying case and weighs under 3 pounds, it’s perfect to camping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 more samples of high-end men’s grooming supplies for $20, plus a $20 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of fancy shaving cream, toothpastes, colognes, and more for free.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Jim Cooke (GMG)

The biggest winner of the 2018 Academy Awards is just $10 to own digitally today, courtesy of Amazon. Spoiler alert: She fucks the fish man.



But seriously, The Shape of Water is a very good movie. Check out the A.V. Club’s review if you’re on the fence.

TOP GAMING DEALS

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $46 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a couple of very short-lived $40 sales.



The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The green shell isn’t for everyone, but $4 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch carrying case.



The red shell model is also just $6, and includes homing capabilities.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Now just $24

Expand to the seas with a very rare discount on this Settles of Catan expansion pack, Seafarers. It will allow you build islands off the coast of the mainland, and add a little complexity to the game. Today’s price is within a $1 of Amazon’s all-time low, so add this to your game collection before the thieves take it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chronology is a pretty great premise for a party card game. From Amazon’s description:



Think you know which came first – the invention of mayonnaise or decaffeinated coffee? Lincoln’s Gettysburg address or John Deere’s first plow? Test your knowledge with Chronology by Buffalo Games – the game of all time! Build your own timeline of cards. Someone will read you a historical event from a card. You decide where that event falls in your timeline. If you are right, keep the card and your timeline grows. The first player to build a timeline of 10 cards wins!

Get it for just $15 on Amazon today, the best price of the year.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

