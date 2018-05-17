Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.
