Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 | $170 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X6 includes all the networking features you could possibly want, including tri-band support, six beamforming antennas, and two USB ports for connecting printers and external storage drives. Oh, and it’s fast. Like, really fast. Clip the $20 coupon on the page to get it for $170, the best price in months.