Graphic: Erica Offutt

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.

Today only, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on three different sized bags of Matcha from Jade Leaf, with extra discounts available if you use Subscribe & Save. Obviously, the largest bag offers the best price per gram.