I used to chop garlic by hand, and I think deep down, I was hoping I’d cut my finger off just so I’d have an excuse to stop. That all changed when I bought a garlic press, which minces (really, purees) a clove in a matter of seconds, no tedious peeling required. This press from Calphalon is down to $10 as an add-on item today, one of its best prices ever.



Just note that pressed garlic is much more intense than chopped or minced garlic, so you may want to use one or two fewer cloves in some recipes.