Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Milk Makeup is the hip makeup brand that made waves when it first came out. Minimalism at its finest, there’s really nothing showy about it, except how well it works. Right now, they’re taking $5 off all of their full-size skincare items, including their new Watermelon Brightening Serum and the super-popular .