Graphic: Erica Offutt

It seems like the weather (at least for most of the country) is finally accepting that it’s spring. If you’re needing a little more space to store all your winter sweaters, shoes, etc, check out this MaidMax hanging closet shelf. It’s just $11 today with code AGKZWGAV, and it might free up some space so you’ll actually be able to close your drawers again.