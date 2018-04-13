Graphic: Erica Offutt

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

We’ve seen this sell for around $175, but discounts on this are relatively rare, so if you’d rather not wait for the next sale, today’s price is pretty good.