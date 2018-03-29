Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:
- Make Up For Ever Star Lit Liquid
- Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
- Dr. Brandt Skin Care Needles No More
- T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer
- Sephora Collection Pro Full Coverage Airbrush #53XL
- Sephora Collection PRO Stippling Brush #44
- Sephora Collection PRO Large Domed Stippling Brush #41
- Sephora Collection PRO Stippling Concealer #52
- Sephora Collection PRO Small Stippling Brush #42