If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), this 27" IPS display from LG is on sale for an all-time low $399 today. It even has FreeSync built in to match the monitor’s refresh rate to a game’s frame rate.
Make the Leap to 4K With This FreeSync-Capable LG Monitor Deal
