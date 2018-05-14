Graphic: Shep McAllister

By virtue of it being a handheld unit, you probably wouldn’t want to use this Hoover carpet cleaner to clean an entire carpet. But it’s perfect for furniture and spot-cleaning stains out of rugs, and at $66, it’s within a few bucks of its best price ever. Assuming you’ve got the space for it, that sure beats renting one from the grocery store every time you spill a glass of wine.

