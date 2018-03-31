The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 20% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

These pillows almost never go on sale, so if you have any travel plans on the horizon, you won’t want to miss out on this one.



Or, upgrade even further with the cooling version: