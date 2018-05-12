Up your sandwich, wrap, and quesadilla game with this Breville panini press. This normally-$100 machine is selling for just $44 today, the best price it’s ever been. It features a hinge that is designed to create crisp, yet fluffy sandwiches. Breville makes our readers’ favorite toaster oven, waffle maker, and tea steeper, among others, so this is definitely a brand you can trust.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Make Better Sandwiches For Just $44 With This Breville Panini Press
Up your sandwich, wrap, and quesadilla game with this Breville panini press. This normally-$100 machine is selling for just $44 today, the best price it’s ever been. It features a hinge that is designed to create crisp, yet fluffy sandwiches. Breville makes our readers’ favorite toaster oven, waffle maker, and tea steeper, among others, so this is definitely a brand you can trust.