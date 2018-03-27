Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bonavita makes our readers’ favorite coffee maker, so it’s only logical that they would make a great electric kettle too. This Bonavita’s gooseneck-shaped spout provides more control, which is especially helpful when making strong, yet smooth pourover coffees. Today’s price is just 50 cents away from Amazon’s best price ever.

Plus, using it will make you look like a barista at a fancy coffee shop, no mustache required.