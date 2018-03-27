Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Lucid 10" and 12" hybrid foam mattresses to under $350. Choose between a bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused mattress for moisture wicking, or hybrid mattress with a cooling latex layer on top.



Thinking about getting even more high-tech with your bed? Add a remote-controlled adjustable base to your new foam mattress and never have to fluff pillows to watch TV comfortably again.

