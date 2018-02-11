If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking LUCID hybrid mattress to prices you’ll sleep well at night paying. Choose from four different mattress types: motion isolated springs, moisture wicking and odor reducing, premium steel coils, or cooling gel.



A queen will run you around $270-$320, depending on the style, and a king is in the mid-$300s.

Plus if you’re more interested in an adjustable bed base, they have one on sale as well.