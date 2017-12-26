Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Sale (Full/Queen/King) | $159-$204 | Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $159 for a full, $179 for a queen, or $204 for a king, all of which are all-time low prices.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 12,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.