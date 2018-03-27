Graphic: Indochino

Wedding season is upon us, and you can look your best with a custom-tailored suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab a suit from their Premium and Spring/Summer 2018 collections for $369 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.

This isn’t a suit you just buy off the rack, it’s tailored just for you, but you don’t have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

