Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.
Lodge's Adorable, $4 Mini Skillets Are For More Than Just Show
