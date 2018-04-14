Graphic: Shep McAllister

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, two such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including a wireless ones that syncs to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Wi-Fi one ($12 with code WS86992L plus a 20% clippable coupon on the page) will work with both iOS and Android, but there’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($13 with code ER2QNVZN), if that’s all you’re really interested in.