Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nenderoid’s Link figurines are always incredible, but in my opinion, the Breath of the Wild versions have the best hair of the bunch.



You can put your desktop Link into different poses and situations to match your current mood and work environment, like eating roast chicken legs (hungry), playing with his Sheikah Slate (bored), or swinging his little club (someone’s microwaving fish in the office again?).

The version with the horse is marked down to $44, or you can get one without the horse for $31. Those are both some of the best prices ever listed on Amazon, so you won’t have to chop too much grass to pull together the rupees.