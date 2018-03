Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Update: Back in stock from LEGO.com.

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for LEGO.com, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

