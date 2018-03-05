PDP Talon Xbox One Media Remote | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $15 today on Amazon, or about $5 less than usual. The best feature? As soon as you pick it up, the buttons light up automatically.