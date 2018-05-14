Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s officially barbecue season, but if you don’t have the right equipment to host a cookout, you can grab whatever you need from this one-day Amazon Cuisinart sale.



The biggest theme of the sale is portable, tabletop grills, and there are a lot of them, including charcoal and gas options starting at just $19. There’s even a tabletop pizza oven, if that’s your thing.

I suspect the most popular items though will be the smokers, which are so hot right now. Both a 36" propane and 18" charcoal vertical smoker are included for around $100.

And even if you already have a grill you’re happy with, you may want to grab Cuisinart’s deluxe grilling accessory set for $33, which is about $10 less than usual.

You can head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, but remember that they’re only available today, so don’t let this sale overcook.