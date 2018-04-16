Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
25 years later, Ken Burns’ Civil War documentary series still stands as a seminal work in documentary filmmaking, and the remastered Blu-ray is marked down to $41 today on Amazon, an all-time low.
That gets you six discs and 700 minutes of content, including a new making-of featurette.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com